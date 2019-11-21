Eastern Conference Leg Of Trip Begins With Bucks

After starting a six-game road trip with a win versus San Antonio and losses to Houston and New Orleans, the Trail Blazers being the Eastern Conference portion of their trip Thursday with a nationally-televised tilt versus the Bucks in Milwaukee. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Bucks Lead, 73-52

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 35-27

AT THE BUCKS: Pelicans lead, 46-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 11/6/18 (Portland)

LAST BUCKS WIN: 143-100, 11/21/18 (Milwaukee)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Milwaukee)

GAME NOTES

Thursday’s game will be the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Bucks during the 2019-2020 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland split the season series against Milwaukee in 2018-19, 1-1. The Trail Blazers and Bucks played in Milwaukee on this day, Nov. 21, last year as well. • FILLING IT UP: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.3 ppg) and Damian Lillard (28.6 ppg) rank second and fifth in the NBA in scoring.

• In two games against Milwaukee last season, Damian Lillard averaged 17.5 points (37.0% FG, 30.8% 3-PT, 85.6% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 blocks. Lillard has scored at least 22 points in each of his last four visits to Milwaukee.

• CJ McCollum averaged 31.0 points (58.5% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his two games against the Bucks last season. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven games against the Bucks. He had 40 points (17-26 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT) against Milwaukee last season on Nov. 6.

• In four games against the Bucks with the Heat last season, Hassan Whiteside averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.75 blocks. In 15 career games against Milwaukee, Whiteside has averaged 16.7 points and 12.9 rebounds while shooting 62.1% from the field.\

• In two games against Portland last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 28.0 points (63.2% FG, 20.0% 3-PT, 63.6% FT), 12.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Antetokounmpo has scored 20-plus points in five straight games against the Trail Blazers.

• Eric Bledsoe averaged 10.5 points (36.0% FG, 23.1% 3-PT), 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in two games against Portland last season.

• Khris Middleton averaged 21.5 points (408.4% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in two games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• CONNECTION: Milwaukee guards Pat Connaughton (2015-18) and Wesley Matthews (2010-15) and center Robin Lopez (2013-15) all played multiple seasons for the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard/forward Rodney Hood and Milwaukee guard George Hill were teammates in Utah during the 2016-17 season.

INJURY NOTES

Anfernee Simons (left ankle sprain) and Hassan Whiteside (right hip tendinosis) are questionable while Damian Lillard (back spasms), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), and Jusuf Nurkic (left lower leg fracture) are out for Thursday's game at Milwaukee.

The Bucks, having played Wednesday night in Atlanta, have not yet released their injury report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday's game will broadcast nationally on TNT. It will be shown locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.