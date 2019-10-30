Early-Season Trip Ends Wednesday In Oklahoma City

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) wrap up an early-season, four-game road trip by facing the new-look Thunder (1-3) Wednesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 120-116

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 76-42

AT THE THUNDER: Spurs lead, 78-40

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-105, 3/25/18 (Oklahoma City)

LAST THUNDER WIN: 129-121 (ot), 3/7/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Oklahoma City)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the first of four games between the Trail Blazers and the Thunder during the 2019-20 season.

• LAST SEASON: Oklahoma City won the regular season series between the Trail Blazers and the Thunder in 2018-19, 4-0. Portland defeated Oklahoma City in the First Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, 4-1.

• MAKE THEM MISS: The Thunder rank fourth in the NBA in opponent field goal percentage (40.1% FG) while the Trail Blazers are tied for ninth (42.9%).

• Damian Lillard averaged 34.8 points (46.2% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 4.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.50 steals in four games against the Thunder last season. In the 2019 playoffs, Lillard averaged 33.0 points (46.1% FG, 48.1% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists against Oklahoma City. Lillard scored 51 points in his last regular season game against the Thunder (March 7, 2019) and 50 points in his last playoff game against Oklahoma City (50, April 23, 2019).

• In four games against Oklahoma City during the 2018-19 season, CJ McCollum averaged 19.8 points (35.4% FG, 36.1% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. McCollum has scored at least 30 points in two of his last three regular season games at Oklahoma City.

• Kent Bazemore has averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.00 steals in his last three games against the Thunder, all of which were in Oklahoma City. • Chris Paul averaged 14.0 points (25.8% FG, 16.7% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 8.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.50 steals in two games against Portland with Houston last season. In 45 career regular season games against the Trail Blazers, Paul has recorded 20 double-doubles.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Steven Adams averaged 10.3 points (54.1% FG, 50.0% FT), 7.0 rebounds and 1.25 blocks. Adams has recorded two steals in four straight games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard/forward Kent Bazemore and Thunder players Mike Muscala and Dennis Schroder were teammates in Atlanta from 2014-18.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and Oklahoma City forward Danilo Gallinari were teammates in Denver from 2014-17.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers will once again be without Zach Collins (dislocated left shoulder), Pau Gasol (left foot fracture) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg) for Wednesday night's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game will air locally on NBC Sports with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.