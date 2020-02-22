Defense Remains An Issue For Shorthanded Blazers In Loss To Pelicans

PORTLAND -- With Damian Lillard sidelined with a groin injury, one might assume scoring would be the Trail Blazers' primary concern Friday night versus the Pelicans.

But even with Lillard, who currently ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring, sitting out, it was Portland's defense that was the larger issue, as has been the case for most of the 2019-20 season.

The Pelicans shot better than 60 percent from the field and from three in the first half and finished the game shooting 53 percent overall on the way to a 128-115 wire-to-wire win over the Trail Blazers in front of a sellout crowd of 19,946 Friday night at the Moda Center.

"I thought it was a good effort by our team, just probably better defense through the first half, thought we had a better effort in the second half," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "That (12-0) run at the end of the third quarter really hurt us, a couple offensive rebounds, some bad offensive possessions hurt us, but bottom line is we found ways to score, but our defense still needs to get better."

The Trail Blazers are now 25-32 overall and 15-12 at home this season. With the win, the Pelicans have swept the season series 4-0 while the Trail Blazers have lost three straight overall.

The Blazers are now tied with Spurs for ninth in the West, though New Orleans is just a half game behind both teams. Portland remains 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

With Lillard joining Rodney Hood, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and Mario Hezonja on the inactive list, the Trail Blazers had just nine players in uniform for Friday night's contest. But despite their lack of numbers, the Trail Blazers had success slowing down the Pelicans in transition, something they failed to do in their loss in New Orleans last week, to start first quarter.

But with no one to slow dynamic rookie Zion Williams, Brandon Ingram, fresh off his first All-Star Game appearance, going 3-of-5 from the field while also handing out four assists in the first quarter and the Pelicans shooting 68 percent from the field and 71 percent from three, the Trail Blazers found themselves down 12 before cutting the lead to 41-35 by the start of the second quarter.

Portland's inability to slow New Orleans continued in the second quarter. They briefly got the lead down to two early in the second, though the Pelicans, as would be the case all evening, had an answer. New Orleans shot 55 percent from the field and logged nine assists on 11 made baskets take a 15-point lead after a Williamson layup with just over four minutes to play in the first half.

The Blazers made what would ultimately be their last chance at a second-half rally midway through the third. After trailing by 10 at the half, Portland went on a 9-0 run to cut New Orleans' lead to 80-77 with 7:19 to play in the quarter. But the Pelicans responded by going 10-2 to push their advantage back up to double digits.

"I thought offensive wasn’t the problem," said CJ McCollum. "Defensive was the bigger problem. We figure out ways to score, we always have, we’ve just got to tighten up at the other end.”

By the time the quarter ended, New Orleans had outscored Portland 22-6 over the last seven minutes of the third to take a 19-point lead into the fourth. The Pelicans took their largest lead of the game at 105-83 thanks to a Nicolo Melli three-pointer on the first possession of the quarter, and proceeded to hold the Trail Blazers at arm's length throughout the duration of the game.

“I think we competed but I think just some lapses defensively," said McCollum. "We fouled a lot in the first half. I think they shot like 28, 29 free throws in the first half which is too many easy points so we’ve got to tighten that up but overall, I thought we competed. Just didn’t play well enough defensively to win."

TOP PERFORMERS

All five of Portland's starters finished in double figures Friday night with CJ McCollum leading the way with 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field, 10 assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes.

Carmelo Anthony went for 20 points, five rebounds, a block and an assist in 32 minutes. Hassan Whiteside finished with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking six shots.

Gary Trent Jr, who started in place of Damian Lillard, added 15 points and Trevor Ariza finished with 13 points on just seven shots, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, though he also shot just 5-of-10 from the free throw line. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and nine assists. Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram combined for 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting and both Josh Hart and Nicolo Melli added 13 points off the bench.

NOTABLE

• All five of Portland starters scored in double figures for the seventh time this season. The Trail Blazers are 5-2 in those games.

• The Trail Blazers blocked nine shots and had seven steals while New Orleans had three blocks and eight steals.

• Portland shot 19-of-25 (76%) from the free throw line, while New Orleans was 20-of-33(60.6%) from the stripe.

• Both teams recorded 48 points in the paint, and Portland outscored New Orleans in second chance points, 22-18.

• New Orleans was 45-of-84 (53.6%) from the field, while Portland shot 43-of-94 (45.7%). The Pelicans also shot 52.9% from 3-PT range, marking the first time this season they have finished above 50% in both FG% and 3-PT%.

QUOTABLE

"He’s bigger than everybody on the court and they do a great job of looking for him over the top and he jumps, he’s got like a 45-inch vertical, it’s unbelievable." -- Hassan Whiteside on Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson

HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers' post-break, three-game homestand continues with a contest versus the Detroit Pistons Sunday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.