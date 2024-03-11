featured-image
Deandre And Scoot Return, Dalano Impresses On The Blazers Balcony

Casey Holdahl
March 11, 20242:22 PM PDT

With the Trail Blazers getting their first home win in over a month Saturday night versus the Raptors and with the schedule picking up this week, it seemed like a great time to record the 116th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com...

Topics on this edition include...

• The Trail Blazers getting their first home victory in over a month Saturday night versus the Raptors in overtime

• Deandre Ayton returning to the lineup and picking back up right where he left off

• Scoot Henderson returning to the floor on Saturday after sitting out since the All-Star break with an adductor injury

• Dalano Banton continuing to impress in Portland, especially with regard to his three-point shooting

• Toumani Camara and Matisse Thybulle being more aggressive on offense

• Brooke goes to her first Rip City Remix game

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple PodcastsAmazon MusicYoutubeStitcherTuneInDeezerSpotifyI Heart Radio,  Pocket Casts and Pandora. Talk again next week!

