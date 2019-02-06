Damian Lillard And Seth Curry To Compete In 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest At NBA All-Star Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 5, 2019) – Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and Seth Curry have been selected to compete in the 2019 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest as a part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on February 16, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, the NBA announced today.

Lillard, who became a four-time All-Star on Jan. 31, will participate in the event for the second time, having previously competed in 2014. In 51 games this season (all starts), Lillard has averaged 26.4 points (45.0% FG, 37.2% 3-PT, 90.8% FT), 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He ranks ninth in the NBA in scoring and is tied for eighth in the league in three-pointers made (145). With a three-pointer against Phoenix on Jan. 24, Lillard became the second player in NBA history to make a three-pointer in each of his team’s first 50 games. Lillard made a franchise-record 10 three-pointers against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 28.

Curry, a native of Charlotte, will make his first appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend. In 46 games this season (two starts) Curry has averaged 6.3 points (44.5% FG, 48.5% 3-PT, 100% FT), 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist. Curry, who has made 65 of his 134 three-point attempts this season, leads the NBA in three-point percentage and is shooting the highest three-point percentage in franchise history for a player with more than 50 attempts.

The Trail Blazers have been represented in the 3-Point Contest 10 times previously, most recently by CJ McCollum in 2017. Lillard joins McCollum (2016, 2017) and Terry Porter (1991,1992) as the only Trail Blazers players to compete in the event multiple times. It is the first time since 1991 that the Trail Blazers have had two players participate in the 3-Point Contest. Portland was represented in that 3-Point Contest, which also took place in Charlotte, by Danny Ainge, Clyde Drexler and Porter.

Along with Curry and Lillard, Devin Booker (Phoenix), Stephen Curry (Golden State), Danny Green (Toronto), Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Buddy Hield (Sacramento), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas), and Kemba Walker (Charlotte) are competing in the event.

The MTN Dew 3-Point Contest is part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which also features the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and the AT&T Slam Dunk. All-Star Saturday Night will air live on TNT at 5:00 p.m. (Pacific).

The MTN DEW 3-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition. Five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four NBA regulation balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special “all money ball” rack, which each participant can place at any of the five locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points.

The players have one minute to shoot as many of the 25 balls as they can. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round. The player with the highest score in the championship round is the winner.