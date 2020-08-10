Dame Gets 51, Carmelo Moves Into 15th And The Blazers Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive Versus 76ers

While there were some harrowing moments in the second half, the Portland Trail Blazers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 124-121 victory versus an injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers at the VISA Athletic Center on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus on the grounds of the Walt Disney World Resort outside of Orlando Sunday night.

“Really glad we got the win,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “In some ways it was similar to (Saturday’s) game with the Clippers. (Philadelphia) played a smaller lineup, they got scrambling around, Jason Richardson had an outstanding game, credit to him and how he played. But the biggest thing is, with the pressure mounting that we still found a way to win a game.”

The Trail Blazers are now 33-39 overall and 4-2 through six games at the NBA season restart in Orlando. With the win, the Trail Blazers move to within a half game of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The victory also helped eliminate both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings from playoff consideration, meaning the race for eighth is down to the Grizzlies, Trail Blazers, Suns and Spurs.

Despite Ben Simmons sitting out with a knee injury and Joel Embiid playing just six minutes due to an apparent ankle injury, the 76ers gave the Trail Blazers all they could handle Sunday night in Orlando, though that did not look as though it would be the case initially. With the Trail Blazers taking a 33-19 lead after the first quarter, thanks in large part to Damian Lillard going 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line for 14 points in the first 12 minutes, and the Sixers missing two All-Stars, it seemed like this might finally be a game in which Portland might build and then keep a comfortable lead.

“I did tell myself coming into the game ‘I’m coming in off the rip. As soon as the ball gets tossed in the air, I’m attacking,’” said Lillard. “That was that.”

But even with Lillard in attack mode early, the game would present Portland with many of the same challenges they faced in their loss to the Clippers.

Between Philadelphia’s reserves playing the way reserves often do when given an opportunity to play extended minutes and Portland looking somewhat lethargic in the second game of a back-to-back and their fourth game in the last six days, the 76ers were able to get back into the game over the course of the second and third quarters.

“Physically, I think everybody is wearing down,” said Damian Lillard. “It’s a matter of who can make their mind last the longest.”

The Sixers, thanks to shooting 63 percent from the field and 56 percent from three, along with the Blazers shooting 1-of-7 from deep, got the lead down to nine by the intermission.

They would then proceed to blow Portland’s doors off in the third, shooting 68 percent from the field, thanks in part to 20 points in the paint, on the way to outscoring the Trail Blazers by 10 in the quarter to take their first lead of the game at 92-91 going into the fourth quarter.

The Blazers briefly reclaimed the advantage early in the fourth after Anthony opened with a 24-foot three-pointer, but behind the shooting of Alec Burks, who went 6-of-8 from the field for 15 points in the fourth, the Sixers would reclaim a slim lead, one they would hold for much of the quarter.

So when Josh Richardson made a three to put the 76ers up 114-108 with 4:23 to play, memories of how the loss to the Clippers transpired a little over 24 hours before and the thought of their playoffs hopes going from solid to slim over the course of one weekend had to have been rattling around in the heads of the Trail Blazers players and coaches.

But then Carmelo Anthony made a three on the next possession. Then after getting a stop, CJ McCollum canned a 12-foot pullup to cut Philly’s lead to one.

And as almost always seems to be the case, Lillard swooped in to put the Trail Blazers over the top with a four-point play off a 27-foot three, which he then followed up with 25-foot three one possession later.

“Definitely coming in tonight after yesterday, I knew how important it was to win the game, for one,” said Lilard. “So it wasn’t really so much my performance yesterday and I wanted to perform a certain way today, it was like, we let one slip that we should have had yesterday and I’m a big part of why it got away from us. So tonight, I was like, that’s not gonna happen.”

All told, Anthony, McCollum and Lillard combined to go on a 12-0 run to give Portland a 120-114 lead with 2:25 to play.

Though that would not be the end of the drama. The Sixers just kept plugging along, getting a dunk from Tobias Harris, a layup from Burks and a three from Al Horford over the course of a minute and a half to cut Portland’s lead to one with 13 seconds to play. The Sixers fouled Jusuf Nurkic on the ensuing possession, sending the center to the line with 10.2 seconds to play.

But unlike the game before, which saw Lillard miss a pair of free throws, Nurkic calmly knocked down the free throws to push Portland’s lead back to three. The Sixers got a decent opportunity to tie the game on a Richardson three, but the shot rimmed off and the clock expired with both teams trying to gain control of the loose ball, much to the relief of the Trail Blazers.

Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 51 points on 16-of-28 shooting from the field, 4-of-12 shooting from three and 15-of-16 shooting from the line to go with seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes. With the performance, Lillard joins Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Michael Jordan, Rick Barry, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history to score at least five 50-point gamers in a season.

Portland’s starting point guard wasn’t the only Blazer to make history in Sunday’s game, as Carmelo Anthony passed both John Havlicek and Paul Pierce to move into 15th all-time in scoring with 20 points in 35 minutes.

“It’s an honor and I’m blessed to still be able to do it,” said Anthony. “To reach that Top 15, I don’t want to take that for granted, some greats on there. But it’s kind of hard to celebrate that at this moment. I appreciate it, it is what it is, it’s a great milestone. Again, I don’t want to downplay it, but it’s very hard to harp on it and talk about it when you still in this dogfight because there’s so much that we have to accomplish.”

McCollum went 7-of-17 for 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes. Nurkic finished with 15 points, six rebounds, three blocks and three steals and Mario Hezonja came off the bench to finish with 12 points on 50 percent shooting.

Josh Richardson led the 76ers with 34 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from three. Alec Burks came off the bench to contribute 20 points and Tobias Harris went 7-of-19 for 16 points and seven rebounds.

Next up, the Trail Blazers play their penultimate “seeding” game in Orlando versus the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.