Dame Discusses His Return On The Brief Case

Greetings from North Portland. We're just a few hours away from seeing Damian Lillard take the floor at Moda Center for the first time as a Milwaukee Buck (also possible you're reading this after that, which in that case, greetings from the not-to-distant past), but in preparation for that event, consider listening to Dame discuss coming home on the 77th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
Topics on this edition include...
• Chauncey Billups' comments regarding Damian Lillard's return to Portland with the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night
• Portland's recent play in a loss to the Bulls and a win versus the 76ers
• Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson being invited to play in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend (and why Duop Reath SHOULD get an invite if Sharpe can't play)
• An injury update on Shaedon Sharpe, who has missed the last two weeks with an abdominal strain
• The Trail Blazers being back down to 13 players with Taze Moore's 10-day expiring
• Slight improvements to Portland's offensive and defensive ratings
• The Trail Blazers' 1-2 week versus the spread
And the show ends with an interview with Dame, my good friend and former coworker, regarding the response from the community to his return, coming back to not just the city, but his home, his first few months in Milwaukee and what is next for the future Hall of Famer.
