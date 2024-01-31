Dame Discusses His Return On The Brief Case

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 09: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on from the bench in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 09, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Greetings from North Portland. We're just a few hours away from seeing Damian Lillard take the floor at Moda Center for the first time as a Milwaukee Buck (also possible you're reading this after that, which in that case, greetings from the not-to-distant past), but in preparation for that event, consider listening to Dame discuss coming home on the 77th edition of The Brief Case podcast...

Topics on this edition include...

• Chauncey Billups' comments regarding Damian Lillard's return to Portland with the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night

• Portland's recent play in a loss to the Bulls and a win versus the 76ers

• Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson being invited to play in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend (and why Duop Reath SHOULD get an invite if Sharpe can't play)

• An injury update on Shaedon Sharpe, who has missed the last two weeks with an abdominal strain

• The Trail Blazers being back down to 13 players with Taze Moore's 10-day expiring

• Slight improvements to Portland's offensive and defensive ratings

• The Trail Blazers' 1-2 week versus the spread