Crucial Home-And-Home Series Starts Friday In Denver

With homecourt advantage in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs still up for grabs with four games to play, the Trail Blazers begin a crucial home-and-home series versus the Denver Nuggets Friday night at the Pepsi Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 97-81

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 68-22

AT THE NUGGETS: Nuggets lead, 59-29

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-113, 10/29/17 (Portland)

LAST NUGGETS WIN: 116-113, 1/13/19 (Denver)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Five (Denver)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets during the 2018-19 season. Denver leads the season series, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Nuggets edged out the Trail Blazers in Denver on Jan. 13, 116-113, in a game that featured 19 lead changes and 14 ties. Denver was led by Nikola Jokic, who finished with 40 points (15-23 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists while Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 26 points (8-21 FG, 2-10 3-PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and seven assists.

• POST ALL-STAR: The Trail Blazers have the second-best record in the league since the All-Star Break (16-5) while the Nuggets are seventh in that span (13-8). Portland is third in the league in scoring in that span (118.0) while Denver is 27th (107.5).

• Damian Lillard has averaged 20.5 points (37.8% FG, 27.8% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in two games against the Nuggets this season. In his last eight games against Denver, Lillard has scored 25-plus points five times and made at least three three-pointers five times.

• Evan Turner logged 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes off the bench against Denver on Jan. 13.

• In two games against Denver this season, Al-Farouq Aminu has averaged 14.5 points (56.3% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 steal. Aminu has had double digit rebounds in two of his last three games against the Nuggets.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Nikola Jokic has averaged 27.5 points (62.9% FG, 44.4% 3-PT, 77.8% FT), 8.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He has had at least 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in five straight games against Portland.

• Jamal Murray has averaged 17.0 points (35.5% FG, 22.2% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in two games against the Trail Blazers this season. He scored 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting against Portland on Jan. 13.

• CONNECTION: Denver guard Will Barton played his first two-plus seasons with the Trail Blazers, averaging 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 144 games (five starts), while Denver center Mason Plumlee played 136 games (all starts) for Portland from 2015-17, averaging 9.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Portland center Jusuf Nurkic played 139 games (59 starts) for the Nuggets from 2014-17, posting averages of 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.10 blocks.

INJURY NOTES

Both Jusuf Nurkic (broken left leg) and CJ McCollum (left popliteus strain) our out for Friday's game versus the Nuggets. Nurkic is out for the season, while the timeline for McCollum, who did travel with the team to Denver, is still to be determined.

As for the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. (lower back) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. The game will also air on ESPN.

Travis Demers will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.