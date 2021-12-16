A Cold December Continues With Loss To Grizzlies

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers continued their winless December with a 113-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in front of a crowd of 15,773 Wednesday night at Moda Center.

The Trail Blazers are 11-18 overall and 10-7 at Moda Center this season. They have now lost seven-straight, their longest losing streak since 2015, and 10 of their last 11.

“Some of these games that we’ve lost during this streak, felt like we were right there... A few games, let slip, possession there or two, the L would be a W. I think that’s the biggest thing right now is we’re so close in a lot of these games. Just trying to figure it out.”

It’s often said that “basketball is a game of runs,” and never was that more true than in Wednesday night’s contest. Portland jumped out to an early nine-point lead, Memphis answered back to go up by 16 in the second before taking a 55-47 advantage into the intermission.

The Blazers took their turn again to start the second half, rattling off an 18-4 run to take a 65-59 lead with 7:45 to play in the third quarter. A few minutes later, Portland used a 13-2 run to take their largest lead of the game at 78-68 with 3:45 to play in the third quarter, and at that point, it seemed as if they might secure their first win in over two weeks.

But the Grizzlies would get the last run, scoring 18-straight points between the end of the third quarter and the first three and a half minutes of the fourth to take a 94-82 lead. The Blazers never managed to get any closer thereafter.

“I thought their physicality hurt us,” said Chauncey Billups. “They play very physical, obviously they play really fast... I just felt like at the start of that fourth quarter, they just turned it on man. From a physicality standpoint, we ran a few plays, we couldn’t get the ball, we couldn’t catch it where we wanted to catch it. Give theme a lot of credit for that.”

Norman Powell led Portland with 25 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field, 4-of-10 shooting from three and 7-of-7 shooting from the line to go with six rebounds, a season-high five assists, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes.

Damian Lillard, who played 47 minutes in the overtime loss to Phoenix the night before, went 6-of-21 from the field, 5-of-11 from three and 4-of-4 from the line for 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds while also logging two assists and two steals. Anfernee Simons scored 22 points off the bench in 29 minutes.

Six Grizzlies players finished in double figures led by 23 points from Desmond Bane. Dillon Brooks finished with 22 points and Steven Adams had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds in 30 minutes.

Portland now wraps up a four-game homestand by hosting the Charlotte Hornets Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.