PORTLAND, Ore. (December 11, 2021) – Upon further evaluation, imaging has revealed Portland center Cody Zeller with a small right patellar fracture, the Trail Blazers announced today.

Zeller will be reevaluated in one week.

In 24 games this season, Zeller has averaged 5.1 points (56.6% FG, 76.6% FT), 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists.