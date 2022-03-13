Career Highs Help Snap Losing Streak Saturday Versus Wizards

PORTLAND -- The Trail Blazers weren’t home for a long time, but it was a good time.

After playing four-straight on the road and before heading out for a nine-day, five-game trip, the Trail Blazers returned for one game, a 127-118 victory versus the Washington Wizards in front of a crowd of 17,524 Saturday night at Moda Center.

“We’ve had some really fun, good practices here lately, just want to have some carry over,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “Obviously we had some really tough losses on the road trip, played against some really, really good teams though. I feel like some of our young guys are starting to really kind of understand how we want to play on both ends of the floor, how fast we want to try to play right now. We just all had it clicking tonight.”

The Trail Blazers are now 26-40 overall, good for 11th in the Western Conference standings with 16 games to play, and 17-18 at home this season. The win breaks a six-game losing streak while also giving the Trail Blazers a 2-0 sweep of the season series versus the Wizards.

“Good game, good win, kind of got that monkey off our back with that losing streak,” said Josh Hart. “Now we’ve got a tough east coast trip.”

Entering Saturday’s game having lost every contest since the All-Star break by an average margin of 32.3 points, the Trail Blazers were desperate to change their fortunes against a Wizards team playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing three of their last four.

And while it was a tight game for the first five minutes, Portland rattled off a 17-4 run, with Josh Hart scoring 11-straight at one point, to take a 32-20 lead with 2:30 to play in the first quarter.

“I was very happy to see (Hart) get going out there,” said Billups. “He had the pedal down the entire night. Obviously when you’re a player in this league and you see those shots start falling, you just kind of keep going. I thought the guys did a really good job of giving him more opportunities and I tried to draw plays up for him when we’re in timeouts to try and keep him going, because the game is just totally different when at least one player gets hot.”

Hart would score 11-straight for Portland again in the second quarter, this time as part of a 16-6 run that gave the Blazers their largest lead of the game at 68-46.

“Just being aggressive, kind of the biggest thing,” said Hart. “It was a good game, Chauncey and the guys putting me in good positions to be successful. And when I drew the defense and got them the ball, they made the right play. We were really just clicking on all cylinders.”

Washington managed to cut into the lead at times in the second half -- they got the deficit to seven with a little over nine minutes to play -- but it never seemed as though Portland was in any real danger of being overtaken.

“We had three guys with career highs,” said Billups. “It’s just so much fun, I’m happy for our guys.”

Hart put up 28 points in the first half on the way to a new career high of 44 points, also the most any Trail Blazer has scored in a game this season, on 15-of-21 shooting from the field, 6-of-9 shooting from three and 8-of-8 shooting from the line. Hart also added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in 35 minutes.

Trendon Watford finished with 27 points, surpassing his previous career high of 22 set Wednesday versus the Jazz in Utah, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Drew Eubanks got in on a career high as well with 20 points to go with 12 rebounds, three assists and a block in 38 minutes.

Both CJ Elleby and Brandon Williams finished added 10 points.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 26 points. Kyle Kuzma posted 22 points in 30 minutes.

Next up, the Trail Blazers head out for five-straight versus Eastern Conference teams starting with a Monday night tilt versus the Hawks in Atlanta. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.