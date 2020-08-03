A Busy Week In The Bubble Begins With Rockets

After going 1-1 in the opening weekend of the NBA regular season restart at Walt Disney World Resort outside of Orlando, the Portland Trail Blazers begin a stretch of four games over the course of six days starting Tuesday with a tilt versus the Houston Rockets at The Arena on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Rockets lead, 111-88

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 53-46

AT THE ROCKETS: Rockets lead, 65-35

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-112, 1/29/20 (Portland)

LAST ROCKETS WIN: 132-108, 11/18/19 (Houston)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday's meeting will mark the fourth and final game between the Trail Blazers and the Rockets during the 2019-20 season. Portland leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets on Jan. 29 at Moda Center, 125-112. Damian Lillard led Portland with the first triple- double of his career, finishing with 36 points (11-21 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points (16-29 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists.

• GAME OF GUARDS: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Russell Westbrook and James Harden are four of the 12 guards in the NBA that are averaging at least 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season.

• In three games against Houston this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists. He has scored at least 25 points in seven of his last 11 games against the Rockets.

• CJ McCollum scored 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 3-7 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks against Houston on Jan. 29. He has scored at least 22 points in five straight games against the Rockets.

• In three games (all starts) against Houston last season, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 20.7 points (56.8% FG, 76.9% FT), 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.00 block. Nurkic has recorded a double-double in six of his last seven games against the Rockets.

• James Harden had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists at Portland on Jan. 29. In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, he has averaged 22.3 points and 5.3 assists.

• In three games against Portland this season, Russell Westbrook has averaged 32.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He has scored at least 30 points in eight of his last 15 regular season games against the Trail Blazers dating back to 2016-17 season.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony appeared in 10 games (two starts) for the Rockets during the 2018-19 season, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni served as an assistant coach with the Trail Blazers during the 2000-01 season.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon) is not with the team in Orlando and will not participate in any scrimmages nor games the rest of the season. Trevor Ariza (personal reasons) and Caleb Swanigan (personal reasons) are not with the team and will not play in Orlando.

The Rockets have yet to release their injury report for Sunday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Jordan Kent, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. The game will also air on TNT. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.