Bucks Pull Away From Blazers In Second Half To Sweep Season Series

PORTLAND -- Despite being down yet another starter, the Trail Blazers played well enough Saturday night to compete with most NBA teams. Unfortunately, the Milwaukee Bucks are not most teams.

After keeping the game relatively close in the first half, the Trail Blazers faded away in the second, falling 1220101 to the Milwaukee Bucks in front of a sellout crowd of 19,843 Saturday night at the Moda Center.

"I thought we gave a really good effort tonight," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stott. "Obviously they're a really good team, they're deep, they're versatile, their main guys all had really good games. Obviously we're a little short handed, but for the most part even though we gave up 64 points in the first half, I thought we did a lot of things we tried to do. But like I said, they're the best team inn the league right now and they showed it."

The Trail Blazers are now 16-24 overall and 8-10 at home this season. Portland has now lost eight of their last 10 and have been swept 2-0 in the season series versus the Bucks.

Already facing long odds versus a team that has lost just six games so far this season, the task for the Trail Blazers became even more difficult with Hassan Whiteside sitting out due to an upper respiratory infection. With Whiteside sidelined, Portland entered Saturday's game with no players on their taller than 6-8 as opposed to the Bucks, who have two 7-footers in their starting lineup.

Despite entering the game with a considerable size disadvantage, the Trail Blazers were able to keep the game relatively close, despite being outscored at one point in the first quarter by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton alone.

But with Damian Lillard putting up 12 points in the first quarter and the team grabbing the same number of rebounds as their opponent despite giving up a few inches at nearly every position, the Blazers trailed by "only" eight points going into the second quarter.

In the second, a 12-3 Portland run, with CJ McCollum putting up nine of those points, cut the Bucks' lead to 43-39 with just over seven minutes to play in the first half. But the Bucks scored the next six points to end the rally and outscored the Blazers by six points thereafter to take a 64-55 lead into the intermission.

Portland managed to keep Milwaukee's advantage around the high single digits for the first half of the third quarter, but it was only a matter of time before the Bucks' started to separate with their combination of size and skill. An Eric Bledsoe three pushed Milwaukee's lead to 78-66 with 6:54 to play in the third, and Portland would never get the lead down to single digits thereafter.

"Trying to figure it out, trying to find a way," said Lillard. "I think dealing with injuries, not playing at the level we want to play at consistently and just trying to find a way to get it done. We're continuing to fight. We're not coming out on the winning end like we would like to, so it's frustrating and we've just got to continue to battle."

TOP PERFORMERS

Damian Lillard finished with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field, five assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes. It was his fifth straight game with at least 20 points and fourth straight game with at least five assists.

CJ McCollum added 20 points to go with five assists as well. Carmelo Anthony logged his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Kent Bazemore rounded out Portland's double digit scorers with 10 points in 29 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 32 points while also grabbing 17 rebounds and handing out six assists. Khris Middleton wasn't far behind with 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and three assists in 27 minutes.

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers shot 81.0% from the free throw line (17-21 FT) while the Bucks shot 70.0% from the stripe (14-20 FT).

• Both teams had four players score in double-figures.

• Portland recorded six steals and four blocks while the Bucks recorded six steals and five blocks.

• Milwaukee outscored Portland 21-18 in transition.

• The Portland reserves scored 19 points while Milwaukee’s bench had 26 points.

QUOTABLE

"I mean, it was a good effort, but we don't show up to have a good effort. We show up to win." -- Damian Lillard

HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT UP

Next up, the Trail Blazers host the Charlotte Hornets Monday night before heading back out for another three-game road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.