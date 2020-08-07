Bubble Back-To-Back Begins With Clippers At Breakfast Time

The Portland Trail Blazers’ quest to qualify for the 2020 NBA Playoffs continues Saturday with a rare morning tipoff versus the L.A. Clippers from Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 147-80

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 88-24

AT THE CLIPPERS: Trail Blazers lead, 56-56

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (LA)

LAST CLIPPERS WIN: 117-97, 12/3/19 (LA)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (LA)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday's game will mark the third and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Clippers this season. The Clippers lead the season series, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Clippers defeated the Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Dec. 3, 117-97. Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 26 points (11-13 FG, 4-12 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench while CJ McCollum had 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3-PT), three rebounds, three assists and one block to lead Portland.

• OPPOSITE FORCES: The Trail Blazers lead the league in points per game over the last four contests (124.8), while the Clippers have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game over that span (108.5).

• Damian Lillard has averaged 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against the Clippers this season. He has made at least three three-pointers in five of his last six games against the Clippers, shooting 38.5% from deep in that span.

• CJ McCollum has averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games against the Clippers this season. He has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games against the Clippers.

• In two games against the Clippers this season, Hassan Whiteside has averaged 17.5 points, 16.0 rebounds and 1.50 blocks.

• Anfernee Simons had 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists against the Clippers on Nov. 7. He is averaging 14.0 points per game in two games against LA this season.

• Paul George had 25 points (9-14 FG, 6-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists against Portland on Dec. 3. He missed the first game against the Trail Blazers this season with a shoulder injury.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.00 blocks. He has scored at least 25 points in five of his last seven games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and Clippers forwards Paul George and Patrick Patterson were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2017-18 season.

• CONNECTION: Portland center Hassan Whiteside and Clippers guard Rodney McGruder were teammates in Miami from 2016-19.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon) is not with the team in Orlando and will not participate in any scrimmages nor games the rest of the season. Trevor Ariza (personal reasons) and Caleb Swanigan (personal reasons) are not with the team and will not play in Orlando.

As for players in Orlando, Hassan Whiteside is doubtful with a left hip strain.

For the Clippers, Patrick Beverley (left calf strain) and Montrezl Harrell (not with team) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Jordan Kent, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. The game will also air on ABC. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.