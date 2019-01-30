Blazers Wrap Up Season Series With Jazz Wednesday Night At The Moda Center

After playing eight games over the course of 14 days, the Portland Trail Blazers (31-20) are now in a stretch that will see them play just once over a nine-day span. That one game will be held Wednesday night versus the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 102-86

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 63-31

AT THE JAZZ: Jazz lead, 71-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 109-104, 1/21/19 (Portland)

LAST JAZZ WIN: 117-96, 12/25/18 (Utah)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Jazz during the 2018-19 season. Utah leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers scored 39 points in the third quarter en route to a 109-104 victory over the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Jan. 21. Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists while Donovan Mitchell had a game-high 36 points (12-28 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 10-12 FT) to go with seven rebounds and five assists.

• ON A ROLL: The Trail Blazers are 9-3 over their last 12 games and sport the league’s third-best point differential in that span (+8.6). Utah is 10-2 over its last 12 games and ranks fourth in the league in point differential in that span (+7.8). Utah’s only loss in the last 10 games was to the Trail Blazers on Jan. 21.

• In three games against the Jazz this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 21.7 points (45.6% FG, 38.9% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in five of his last six home games against Utah.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists while matching his career high with six blocks at Utah on Jan. 21. In three games against the Jazz this season, Nurkic has averaged 13.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.00 blocks.

• CJ McCollum had 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3-PT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal against the Jazz on Jan. 21. McCollum has averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in three games against Utah this season.

• In three games against Portland this season, Rudy Gobert has averaged 13.0 points (51.7% FG), 12.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 4.33 blocks. Gobert has notched a double-double in 10 of his last 11 games against Portland.

• Donovan Mitchell has scored 20-plus points in four of his seven career games against the Trail Blazers. In three games against Portland this season, Mitchell has averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.00 steal.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Utah forward Jae Crowder were teammates in Boston from 2014-15.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Gary Trent Jr. and Utah guard Grayson Allen were teammates at Duke during the 2017-18 season.

INJURY NOTES

Nik Stauskas (left knee), Anfernee Simons (G League) and Gary Trent Jr. (G League) are all out for Wednesday’s game.

The Jazz have not yet released injury information for Wednesday night's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply. The game will also broadcast on ESPN.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.