Blazers Wrap Preseason With Another Crack At Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers wrap up their four-game 2020 preseason schedule Friday night with a rubber match versus the Denver Nuggets Friday night at Ball Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Coming into training camp, the Trail Blazers set improving significantly on the defensive end as their primary goal. Whatever progress they’ve made on that front, it wasn’t evident Wednesday night, as the Nuggets shot 52 percent from the field and 41 percent from three on the way to a 126-95 victory.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, we didn’t necessarily have a good offensive game, but I think we’ve shown over the years that we’re going to be a good offensive team,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “So the concern is defense and doing some things differently in a short amount of time is challenging.”

While the outcome of Friday’s game isn’t all that important, how much progress Portland makes toward improving their defense, which ranked as one of the worst in the NBA last season, before hosting the Utah Jazz in their regular-season opener on December 23 is of significant consequence. Given the way they lost on Wednesday and the short amount of time they have to prepare with their season starting five days, one would hope for a better performance, on both sides of the ball, Friday night.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 99-85

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 69-23

AT THE NUGGETS: Nuggets lead, 62-30

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-115, 8/6/20 (Denver)

LAST NUGGETS WIN: 127-99, 2/4/20 (Denver)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

PREVIOUS MEETING

Preseason Game #3 - Denver 126, Portland 95 — Dec. 16, 2020, Ball Arena

Denver jumped out to a 41-24 lead over Portland at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as the Nuggets defeated the Trail Blazers at Ball Arena, 126-95 ... Robert Covington led the Trail Blazers in scoring in the loss, finishing with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT), three rebounds and one steal ... CJ McCollum filled up the stat sheet with 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks ... Damian Lillard had 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting to go with four assists and two steals ... Carmelo Anthony scored 14 points off the bench, as did Enes Kanter ... Kanter shot 6-of-8 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line while hauling in four rebounds ... Derrick Jones Jr. had eight points and two blocks ... Ten players scored at least seven points for Denver, led by Paul Millsap who finished with 18 points ... Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks for the Nuggets.

SERIES NOTES

• Friday’s game is the second 2020 preseason matchup versus the Nuggets after the Trail Blazers were defeated 126-95 in Denver on Wednesday.

• Friday’s contest of the last of Portland’s four-game exhibition schedule. They’ll host the Utah Jazz on December 23 in their regular-season opener.

• Portland and Denver will play three times during the 2020-21 regular season. The first meeting is on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The other two matchups will occur in the second half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Nuggets won the season series against the Trail Blazers in 2019-20, 3-1.

• Damian Lillard scored 45 points (13-21 FG, 11-18 3-PT, 8-10 FT) to go with four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals to lead Portland past Denver in Orlando on Aug. 6. It tied his own franchise record for three-pointers in a game. In four games against the Nuggets last season, Lillard averaged 27.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

• CJ McCollum averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in four games against the Nuggets last season.

• Playing against his former team on Aug. 6, Jusuf Nurkic recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. It was his fourth game after returning from his left leg fractures.

• Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals against Portland on Aug. 6.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Nikola Jokic averaged 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

• CONNECTION: Carmelo Anthony played his first eight seasons in Denver, averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 564 games (all starts). He was selected by the Nuggets with the third overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft.

• CONNECTION: Jusuf Nurkic played his first three seasons for the Nuggets, averaging 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 139 games (59 starts).

INJURY NOTES

Neither team is releasing injury information during preseason play.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.