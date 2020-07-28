Blazers Wrap Up Orlando Scrimmages With Thunder

The Trail Blazers have yet to play a scrimmage in Orlando with their full complement of players, and perhaps not coincidentally, have gone winless in their first two exhibitions. They’ll have one more chance to accomplish both tasks Tuesday afternoon with a scrimmage versus the Oklahoma City Thunder in their final tuneup before beginning their eight-game restart of the 2019-20 season. Tipoff. is scheduled for 3 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 122-118

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 77-43

AT THE THUNDER: Thunder lead, 79-41

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 136-119, 11/27/19 (Portland)

LAST THUNDER WIN: 119-106, 1/18/20 (Oklahoma City)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Oklahoma City)

GAME NOTES

• The Trail Blazers and Thunder split the season series in 2019-20, 2-2.

• LAST MEETING: The shorthanded Trail Blazers fell to the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Jan. 18, 106-119. Chris Paul led the Thunder with 30 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and seven assists while Damian Lillard registered 34 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 9-12 FT), six assists and one steal for Portland. Portland had eight available players while waiting for a trade with Sacramento to be made official.

• Playing on his 21st birthday, Gary Trent Jr. scored a career high 30 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 9-12 FT) to go with five rebounds and three steals against the Thunder on Jan. 18.

• In four games against the Thunder this season, Damian Lillard averaged 27.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He has scored 20-plus points in 14 straight regular season games against Oklahoma City.

• CJ McCollum averaged 21.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 11-of-23 from deep (47.8%) in three games against Oklahoma City this season. He missed the Jan. 18 matchup against the Thunder with a left ankle sprain.

• In four games against the Trail blazers this season, Chris Paul averaged 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He shot over 50.0% from the floor in three of those four outings.

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists against Portland on Jan. 18. In four games against Portland this season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland center Jusuf Nurkic and Oklahoma City forward Danilo Gallinari were teammates in Denver from 2014-17.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 78 games (all starts) for the Thunder during the 2017-18 season.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (left foot sorerness) sat out the scrimmage versus the Raptors on Sunday. Terry Stotts said after practice on Monday, which Lillard went through, that he didn’t know if the 6-3 point guard would be available Tuesday versus Oklahoma City.

Nassir Little (concussion) is advancing in the NBA’s concussion protocol, though his status is also to be determined.

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon) is not with the team in Orlando and will not participate in any scrimmages nor games the rest of the season. Trevor Ariza (personal reasons) and Caleb Swanigan (personal reasons) are not with the team and will not play in Orlando.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s scrimmage can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Jordan Kent, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.