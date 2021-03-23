Blazers Wrap Up Homestand Tuesday With Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers wrap up a five-hame homestand Tuesday night by hosting the Brooklyn Nets in the first meeting between the two teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 65-25

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 37-8

BROOKLYN HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 27-18

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-118, 2/14/21 (Dallas)

LAST BROOKLYN WIN: 133-125, 1/23/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 23 game against Brooklyn will be the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and Nets during the 2020-21 season. The final game will be played on April 30 at Brooklyn.

• LAST SEASON: The two squads split the season series in 2019-20, 1-1. Portland's win came on Aug. 13 in Orlando, clinching the eight-seed prior to the Western Conference play-in game.

• Damian Lillard averaged 51.0 points (58.2% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 95.8% FT), 3.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.00 steals in two games against Brooklyn last season, including a 60-point outing on Nov. 8, 2019 in which he recorded a career-high 19 made field goals. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games against the Nets.

• CJ McCollum averaged 16.5 points (20.0% FG, 87.5% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.00 steals and 1.50 blocks in two games against the Nets last season. McCollum has finished with at least 20 points in three of his last four games against Brooklyn.

• On Nov. 8 of last season, Anfernee Simons recorded 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists against Brooklyn.

• In his lone game against Portland last season, Kyrie Irving scored 33 points (12-27 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with three rebounds and six assists. On January 28, 2015 while with the Cavaliers, Irving hit a career-high 11 three-pointers en route to a 55-point outing against the Trail Blazers. 11 three are an individual record by an opponent against Portland.

• James Harden scored 44 points (12-21 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 14-16 FT) to go with four rebounds and 17 assists against Portland on Dec. 26, 2020 while with Houston. His 17 assists tied a career-high. Harden has scored 1,075 career points against the Trail Blazers; if he scores at least 30 on Tuesday he will have scored more points against Portland than any other NBA team (LAL, 1,104).

• MILESTONE WATCH: CJ McCollum (498 career regular-season games) is two games from becoming the 14th player to appear in 500 games for the Trail Blazers. Kevin Duckworth is in 13th with 527.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #42 - Dallas 132, Portland 92 — March 21, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Mavericks outscored the Trail Blazers by 23 points in the third period, and Portland fell to Dallas behind 37 points from Luka Doncic ... Portland's streak of consecutive games with 10+ three-pointers ended at 54, good for the third-longest streak in NBA history ... Damian Lillard finished with 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-5 FT), one rebounds and four assists ... Gary Trent Jr. added 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals ... CJ McCollum had 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 FT), two boards and one assist ... Nassir Little scored the third-most points in his career, finishing with 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist ... Robert Covvington contributed six points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Luka Doncic led Dallas with 37 points (13-19 FG, 8-9 3-PT, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists ... Josh Richardson had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting (2-4 3-PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists.

Game #41 - Portland 125, Dallas 119 — March 19, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Carmelo Anthony reached 27,000 career points and the Trail Blazers came up with another fourth quarter comeback, taking a 125-119 win over the Mavericks ... The Trail Blazers improved to 10-4 all-time when Lillard and McCollum go for at least 30 points apiece ... The Trail Blazers made at least 22 threes for the fourth time in team history ... CJ McCollum recorded his third-highest scoring game of the season, finishing with 32 points (11-23 FG, 7-13 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists ... Damian Lillard had 31 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and six assists ... Carmelo Anthony added 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds ... Robert Covington recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals ... Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 38 points (15-27 FG, 4-13 3-PT, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists ... Tim Hardaway contributed 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3-PT), five rebounds and five assists.

Game #40 - Portland 101, New Orleans 93 — March 18, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland held New Orleans to an opponent season-low 93 points, earning their second consecutive win, 101-93 ... Portland improved to 4-0 when holding opponents under 100 points ... Portland made double-digit three-pointers for the 53rd consecutive game ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points (12-22 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 6-6 FT) and six rebounds ... It was his 24th game with 30+ points, tied for the league-lead ... Enes Kanter recorded his 23rd double-double of the season finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds and two steals ... Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with two rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington recorded his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3-PT), 10 rebounds and two blocks ... Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks ... Brandon Ingram added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists.

INJURY NOTES

Jusuf Nurkic (right calf strain) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Tuesday’s game versus the Nets.

As for the Nets, James Harden (neck; soreness) is questionable while Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee; partially torn ACL), Kevin Durant (left hamstring; strain), Kyrie Irving (personal reasons), Alize Johnson (not with team) and Landry Shamet (right ankle; sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.