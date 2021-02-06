Blazers Stymied In Second Half In Trip-Ending Loss To Knicks

The Portland Trail Blazers finished off a six-game, 11-day trip with a 110-99 loss to the New York Knicks Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

“Offensively we just couldn’t really get in a rhythm,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “We missed some free throws, turnovers in the fourth quarter. I thought it was a good game by both teams, it was back-and-forth.”

The Trail Blazers are now 12-10 overall, 7-5 on the road this season and 3-3 on their now-completed trip.

“It reminds me of early in the season, we had a four-game road trip, beat the Lakers, beat Golden State, we’re up 2-1 on the road trip and then you lose the last one in a game that you think you can get,” said Stotts. “Kind of puts a little damper on what could have been. Same thing here. We come into this one 3-2, we think we have a good chance of winning this game.

“On the whole, .500 on the road is usually a good road trip but not a great road trip.”

An early start in the last game of a six-game trip might not be the best scenario for success, but with both Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain) returning to the lineup after sitting out Thursday’s win in Philadelphia, Saturday’s game versus the Knicks seemed within reach.

But while it was never out of reach, it felt just far enough away, especially after the Knicks went on a 10-2 run to end the first half, that the Trail Blazers would have to play their best in the second half to have any chance of coming out on top.

That wouldn’t be the case. They managed to hold the fort in the third quarter, shooting 58 percent from the field against a Knicks team rated as one of the best defensive units in the NBA. But Portland struggled to get any stops of their own, and with New York shooting better than 52 percent from both the field and from three, the Blazers went into the last quarter of a long trip down eight.

Anfernee Simons, who has looked more and more comfortable running the point with with the second unit as the trip advanced, scored the first nine points of the quarter for the Trail Blazers. But after Simons was subbed out, Portland converted just one field goal over the next three minutes. Meanwhile, the Knicks went on a 10-2 run, which was helped along by some sloppy play, to take a 101-87 lead with just over six minutes to play.

“The stat that stands out to me is we had four turnovers in a span of about three minutes in the fourth quarter,” said Stotts. “We’ve been a low turnover team, we had two turnovers right at the start of the game, we only had one the rest of the first half. The six turnovers that we had in the fourth quarter, to me, was the biggest stat that stood out.”

But whether it was tired legs, New York’s aggressive defense or just plain old poor shooting, the Trail Blazers were unable to knock down a number of wide-open looks that would have allowed them to get back into the game. Portland would end up shooting just 28 percent from the field and 25 percent from three in the fourth, both of which look considerably worse when you take away Simons’ three makes on four attempts and neither of which is going to result in a road win in the last game of a six-game trip.

Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 shooting from three, nien assists, four rebounds and four steal in 38 minutes.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 19 points and six assists in 35 minutes. Both Robert Covington (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Enes Kanter (13 points, 11 rebounds) finished with double-doubles and Simons was Portland’s lone double-digit scorer off the bench with 12 points in 18 minutes.

Six Knicks players finished in double figured, with both Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton putting up 22 points in the winning effort.

Now the Trail Blazers return home and will have two days off before hosting three Eastern Conference teams next week starting with the Magic on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.