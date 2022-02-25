Blazers Start Second Half With Plenty Of Teachable Moments In Loss To Warriors

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers, between executing multiple trades that prioritize the near future rather than the immediate present and injuries to a number of veterans, know wins are going to be tough to come by in the final 23 games of the 2021-22 season. But there are still many things the coaching staff would like to get accomplished that are only tangentially related to wins and losses.

“How can we continue to keep getting better?” said head coach Chauncey Billups. “I feel like we’ve been playing some amazing basketball on both sides of the floor. I think we’re playing really fast, we’re playing with a lot of heart and energy and I want to keep that up. As we as a staff are trying to build an identity here of this is just how we play here, it don’t really matter who’s on the floor, we have to continue to do that. For me, I just want to keep teaching that.”

And in that regard, Thursday’s game offered plenty of opportunities for teaching moments.

Portland started unofficial “second half” of the NBA season with a 132-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors in front of a sellout crowd of 20,098 Thursday night at Moda Center.

“I thought we had a pretty good first quarter,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “Had to make the subs, put a lot of guys in that just really don’t know our stuff. They play good, they just don’t know. We have Brandon (Williams) and Keon (Johnson) in the backcourt, both guys new and kind of don’t know our stuff as well. So that kind of hurt us with that unit, but I thought they played hard and they played well. You’re playing against a juggernaut.”

The Trail Blazers are now 25-35 overall and 16-17 at home this season. The loss ends a four-game, pre All-Star break winning streak for the Blazers and gives the Warriors a 3-0 sweep of the season series.

With Jusuf Nurkic (plantar fasciitis) sidelined for the next four weeks, Drew Eubanks, who was signed to a 10-day contract on Tuesday, got the start alongside Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby and Justise Winslow. That unit held their own in the first quarter, going up by as many as 10 and taking a 32-31 lead into the second quarter.

But things fell apart fairly quickly thereafter. Portland’s second unit, comprised almost entirely by rookies, were unable to hold off a Warriors team currently sitting in second in the West. The Blazers were eventually outscored by 14 in both the second and third quarter before eventually coming away with a 37-point loss.

“Just okay after the first quarter,” said Billups. “I thought some of our young guys, Greg (Brown) and Trendon (Watford), it wasn’t their best game just from a focus perspective. But you know what, this was their first All-Star break. This was there first time being away and really kind of stepping away from it and having to kind of turn it back on. They’ll learn.”

Simons led all scorers with 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 shooting from three and 6-of-6 shooting from the line to go with three rebounds, three assists in 29 minutes.

Hart finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 27 minutes. Winslow went for 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

Drew Eubanks finished with five rebounds and two points in his Portland debut. Keon Johnson, acquired prior to the trade deadline from the Clippers along with Hart and Winslow, finished with four points, four rebounds and a block in his Trail Blazers’ debut.

Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson posted 18 points on 11 shots, with the former also handing out 14 assists for the double-double.

Next up, the Trail Blazers host the Denver Nuggets Sunday night before hitting the road for a nine-day, four-game road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.