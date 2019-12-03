Blazers Start December On The Road Versus Clippers

After a road-heavy schedule in November, the Trail Blazers will play almost the entirety of their December slate of games at home. But before they get to spend some quality time at the Moda Center, they'll start the month off with a road game in Los Angeles versus the L.A. Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Staples Center.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers Lead, 147-79

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 88-24

AT THE CLIPPERS: Trail Blazers lead, 59-55

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (LA)

LAST CLIPPERS WIN: 107-101, 11/7/19 (LA)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (LA)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game will be the second of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Clippers during the 2019-2020 season. The Clippers lead the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Clippers took down the Trail Blazers, 107-101, on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles. Portland was led by Damian Lillard’s 22 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 27 points (9-23 FG, 0-5 3-PT, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

• RECENT HISTORY: The Trail Blazers have won six of their last eight games against the Clippers, including two of the last three meetings at STAPLES Center.

• In his last three games against the Clippers at STAPLES Center, Damian Lillard has averaged 27.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.33 steals. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in nine of his last 10 games against the Clippers.

• CJ McCollum finished with 22 points (9-23 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists at the Clippers on Nov. 7. He has scored at least 22 points in three straight games against the Clippers.

• Hassan Whiteside had 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes at the Clippers on Nov. 7.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers with the Thunder last season, Paul George averaged 38.0 points (45.2% FG, 45.9% 3-PT, 85.0% FT), 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.75 steals.

• Lou Williams recorded 26 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in 29 minutes against the Trail Blazers on Nov. 7. Williams has scored 20-plus points in five of his last seven games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Clippers forward Maurice Harkless played in 274 games (172 starts) for the Trail Blazers from 2015-19, averaging 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and Clippers forward Paul George were teammates in Oklahoma City during the 2017-18 season.

INJURY NOTES

Gary Trent Jr. (right hamstring strain) is probable while Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and C Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Tuesday's game.

As for the Clippers, JaMychal Green (tailbone contusion) is questionable while both Landry Shamet (high left ankle sprain) and Rodney McGruder (right hamstring strain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen nationally on TNT and there is no local television broadcast. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.