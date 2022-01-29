Blazers Start Another Trip By Closing Out The Rockets In Houston

HOUSTON -- The Trail Blazers would not be denied Friday night in Houston.

After giving up almost all of an 18-point first-half lead, the Trail Blazers closed out the Rockets by shooting 70 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in the fourth quarter to secure a 125-110 victory in front of a crowd of 16,100 Friday night at the Toyota Center.

“I was very proud with the way we closed the game,” said head coach Chauncey Billups. “It was almost kind of similar to the first time we played here. We got off, I think we had a double figure lead at the half, that team just keeps scrapping. They just keep playing so hard and they closed the gap, they got back in it. And I thought we just did a good job of finding what we wanted at the end and attacking it and staying patient.”

The Trail Blazers are now 21-28 overall, 7-15 on the road and 2-0 versus the Rockets this season, with both wins coming in Houston. And with the win, Portland has now won five of their last six road games.

Everything came relatively easy for Portland in the first half. They shot 58 percent from the field and 48 percent from three on the way to 66 points on while turning 13 Houston turnovers -- almost all of which were forced -- into 18 points.

Between four of Portland’s five starters posting double figures in the first half and a defensive effort that held Houston to 6-of-22 shooting from three, the Blazers were able to take a 13-point lead into the intermission.

But Houston came alive in the third quarter, thanks in part to Portland’s inattention to detail on the defensive end. The Rockets would score 24 points in the paint in the third quarter alone, with at least 12 of those points coming off dunks. Had Houston not shot just 2-of-10 from three, the Blazers might have entered the fourth trailing rather than holding a six-point lead.

“We came out and we let our guard down,” said Billups. “Third quarter hadn’t been a great quarter for us this year a lot of times. We let our guard down.”

But the Blazers came up with a big play every time it seemed like the Rockets might get over the top in the fourth quarter, on both sides of the ball.

“Came to one of the huddles, I didn’t even have to say a word,” said Billups. “Guys were picking each other up, encouraging each other and also getting on each other, which was great knowing that this is a pivotal part of the game. There was a couple games ago where I thought we actually lost the game in the third quarter. That didn’t happen today, we learned from that mistake. I was happy about that.”

When Kenyon Martin Jr. cut the lead to five early in the fourth, Trendon Watford responded with back-to-back buckets to stem the tide. Roughly four minutes later after Christian Wood and Jalen Green converted consecutive threes to cut the lead to six again, CJ McCollum came nailed a 27-footer to push the lead back to nine.

“We just took our time, didn’t turn the ball over,” said McCollum. “We had a couple turnovers that led to easy baskets for them, gave them confidence and then they made some tough, contested shots. Down the stretch in the fourth quarter, we knew if we had long possessions, got into the paint or just got a favorable matchup that we’d be in good shape, especially with a two, three possession lead.”

Whether it was Robert Covington hitting a corner three or Simons getting around Garrison Mathews for a layup or Jusuf Nurkic finishing an and-1 dunk, the Blazers consistently had players come up at just the right moments to secure yet another road win Friday night while shooting 70 percent from the field in the fourth.

“All in all, obviously we pulled together to win,” said Simons. “Some low moments there, they’re a young team, a team that’s never going to quit. So they went on they runs in the third and fourth quarter and we just had to sustain that and I think we did that the last five minutes of the game. We kind of showed -- we’ve got a lot of vets on the team -- that’s how you put it away at the end.”

Six Trail Blazers, including all five starters, scored in double figures Friday night, with Simons leading the way with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from three to go with six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes.

McCollum went 10-of-20 from the field and 4-of-9 from three for 26 points, five assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes. Jusuf Nurkic posted yet another double-double, going 8-of-11 from the field and 9-of-11 from the free throw line for 25 points to go with 13 rebounds.

Norman Powell finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 39 minutes. Covington, who returned to the starting lineup after missing Portland’s last game with a grade 1 MCL sprain, posted 13 points, five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 38 minutes.

Ben McLemore scored 12 points, all on three-pointers, off the bench for Portland.

Both Garrison Mathews and Christian Wood finished with 21 points for the Rockets.

Next up, the Trail Blazers head to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bulls in a Sunday matinee. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.