Blazers In Search Of First Texas Trip Win Tuesday Versus Mavericks

DALLAS -- After starting a two-game trip through Texas off with a loss to the Spurs in San Antonio, the Portland Trail Blazers (13-10) head north to Dallas to face the Mavericks (11-10) for the first time this season at American Airlines Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 82-71

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 51-24

AT THE MAVERICKS: Mavericks lead, 47-31

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 107-93, 1/26/18 (Dallas)

LAST MAVERICKS WIN: 115-109, 4/3/18 (Dallas)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Dallas)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game marks the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Mavericks during the 2018-19 season. Portland won the season series in 2017-18, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks, 115-109, at American Airlines Center on April 3. Damian Lillard had 29 points (6-20 FG, 2-10 3-PT, 15-15 FT), five rebounds and eight assists for Portland while Dennis Smith Jr. paced the Mavericks with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3-PT), eight rebounds and eight assists.

• DEFENSIVE BOARDS: Portland averages 37.3 defensive rebounds per game, the third most in the league, while the Mavericks’ opponents have averaged 32.4 rebounds per game, the fourth-fewest in the league.

• In three games against the Mavericks last season,Damian Lillard averaged 29.7 points (47.2% FG, 44.4% 3-PT, 90.0% FT), 4.3 re-bounds and 6.7 assists. Lillard has scored at least 29 points in six of his last seven games against Dallas.

• CJ McCollum averaged 20.7 points (49.1% FG, 20.0% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in three games against Dallas during the 2017-18 season. In his last five games against the Mavericks, McCollum has shot 53.1% from the field (51-of-96).

• In three games against the Mavericks last season, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 12.3 points (70.8% FG, 60.0% FT), 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.00 block. Nurkic had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds at Dallas on April 3.

• Dennis Smith Jr. averaged 19.0 points (51.1% FG, 53.8% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.33 steals in three games against Portland last season.

• In two games against Portland last season, former Trail Blazer Wesley Matthews averaged. 17.5 points (41.4% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.00 steal.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts helped lead Dallas to the 2011 NBA Championship as an assistant coach.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry played 70 games (42 starts) for Dallas during the 2016-17 season, averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.13 steals and 29.0 minutes.

INJURY NOTES

Evan Turner (left Achilles soreness) is probable for the Trail Blazers. Luka Doncic (hip strain), J.J Barea (mouth laceration), Dennis Smith Jr. (right wrist, mouth injury), Dwight Powell (left knee) and Salah Mejri (left knee) are all questionable, Dirk Nowitzki (left ankle) is out for the Mavericks.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.