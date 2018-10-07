Blazers Return Home To Host Jazz In Preseason Play

After playing their first two exhibition games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) host the Utah Jazz (3-0) Sunday night in the first of a three-game preseason homestand. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest and Rip City Radio 620 AM.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 100-85

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 63-30

AT THE JAZZ: Jazz lead, 70-22

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 102-93, 4/11/18 (Portland)

LAST UTAH WIN: 115-96, 2/23/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game is the only preseason meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Jazz this season.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Jazz on April 11, 102-93, to clinch the Northwest Division title. Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points and 10 assists while Utah was paced by Ricky Rubio and Donovan Mitchell, who each finished with 17 points and five assists.

• Portland and Utah split the season series in 2017-18, 2-2.

• The Trail Blazers and the Jazz have played six times in the last four preseasons. Portland is 4-2 in those contests, including 2-1 at Moda Center.

• Damian Lillard averaged 33.0 points (46.3% FG, 30.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in four games against the Jazz during the 2017-18 season.

• In four games against Utah in 2017-18, CJ McCollum averaged 20.8 points (40.7% FG, 41.7% 3-PT, 63.6% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 11.8 points (41.5%), 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.75 blocks in four games against the Jazz in 2017-18.

• Donovan Mitchell averaged 23.3 points (37.5% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 84.2% FT), 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games against Port-land in 2017-18.

• Ricky Rubio averaged 17.0 points (42.9% FG, 57.1% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.00 steal in three games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• Rudy Gobert averaged 14.0 points (50.0% FG, 75.0% FT), 10.8 rebounds and 2.50 blocks in four games against Portland in 2017-18.

INJURY REPORT

After sitting out Portland's first two preseason games with a sore left knee, forward Maurice Harkless has been upgraded to probable for Saturday night's game. Evan Turner is listed as questionable with a left shoulder injury suffered during training camp practices.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday night's game will air on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.