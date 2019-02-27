Blazers Pass Midway Point Of Trip Wednesday Night In Boston

After more than a week on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers pass the halfway point of one of their longest trips in franchise history Wednesday night with a tilt versus the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Celtics lead, 67-46

IN PORTLAND: Celtics lead, 30-27

AT THE CELTICS: Celtics lead, 37-19

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 100-94, 11/11/19 (Portland)

LAST CELTICS WIN: 105-100, 3/23/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the second of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Celtics during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers held off a Celtics comeback in the fourth quarter to secure a 100-94 victory over Boston at Moda Center on Nov. 11. Damian Lillard led a balanced Portland attack with 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and 12 assists while Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT) for the Celtics to go with eight rebounds and two blocks.

• LAST TEN GAMES: The Trail Blazers rank second in the NBA in scoring over the last 10 games (119.4) while the Celtics rank ninth (115.9).

• Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five games against Boston. In those five contests, Lillard has averaged 24.4 points (40.2% FG, 29.3% 3-PT,, 94.1% FT), 4.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT) and 17 rebounds to go with three assists against the Celtics on Nov. 11. In his last three games against the Celtics, Nurkic has averaged 14.3 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 55.6% from the field.

• CJ McCollum scored 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting (1-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist against Boston on Nov. 11. He had scored 20-plus points in each of his four prior games against the Celtics.

• Kyrie Irving recorded 21 points (9-24 FG, 3-10 3-PT), two rebounds, six assists and five steals against the Trail Blazers on Nov. 11. Irving has had at least 20 points and five assists in three of his last four games against the Trail Blazers.

• In three career games against the Trail Blazers, Jayson Tatum has averaged 16.7 points (52.8% FG, 44.4% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 4.0 re-bounds, 3.3 steals and 1.33 blocks.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard/forward Evan Turner averaged 10.0 points (44.2% FG), 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 163 games (69 starts) with Boston from 2014-16.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Rodney Hood and Celtics forward Gordon Hayward were teammates with the Utah Jazz for three seasons from 2014-2017.

INJURY NOTES

Evan Turner (left knee) is out for Wednesday’s game at Boston.

The Celtics have yet to release their injury report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBC Sports NW's Blazers Pass, ESPN and NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.