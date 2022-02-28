Blazers Outsized And Outmanned In Loss To Nuggets

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers ended a two-game, post All-Star break homestand with a 124-92 loss to the Denver Nuggets in front of a crowd of 17,771 Sunday night at Moda Center.

“It was a tough one tonight,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “It was a tough one pretty much from the onset. We had a couple good moments but we wasn’t able to sustain, for the most part. We played hard, I give us that credit, we played hard.”

Portland is now 25-36 overall, good for 10th in the Western Conference standings with 20 games to play, and 16-19 at home this season. And with the loss, the Trail Blazers have lost the season series versus Denver 3-1.

“We played hard, we gave it a crack,” said Billups. “That team is just good. They’re better than we are.”

As was the case in their loss to the Warriors on Thursday, the Trail Blazers were able to to keep the game competitive in the first quarter despite seven players sitting out due to injury. But as the game went on, Denver’s depth and size -- Portland had just one player taller than 6-8 in uniform Sunday night -- allowed the visitors to get ample separation by the second quarter.

“This team, they’re big, man,” said Billups. “They got some positional size. They started Jeff Green at the three, Aaron Gordon at the four. It’s tough. They did a good job of taking advantage of the size.”

After trailing by just five going into the second quarter, Portland found themselves down 17 at the half. And while they managed to actually outscore the Nuggets by one in the third quarter, the Blazers let go of the rope in the fourth on the way to a 32-point loss.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 16 points to go with four assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes. Josh Hart went 5-of-12 from the field for 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Drew Eubanks posted a double-double in his second game as a Trail Blazer, going 6-of-9 from the field for 13 points while grabbing 10 rebounds in 28 minutes.

Brandon Williams added 12 points off the bench.

JaMychal Green went 7-of-8 from the field on the way to leading all scorers with 20 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds for the double-double off the bench. Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green each finished with 14 points and Nicolas Jokic posted eight points, 11 assists and 18 rebounds in 26 minutes.

The Trail Blazers now begin a stretch where they’ll play nine of their next 10 games on the road, starting with a nationally-televised contest versus the top team in the West, the Suns, Wednesday night in Phoenix. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.