Blazers Out For First Road Win In A While Monday In Orlando

The Trail Blazers started a three-game Eastern Conference road trip with two losses and have gone over a month without winning a road game. They'll try to get back on the right side of things when they finish up the trip with a tilt versus the Orlando Magic Monday night at Amway Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 35-25

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 20-11

AT THE MAGIC: Trail Blazers lead, 15-14

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 12/20/19 (Portland)

LAST MAGIC WIN: 109-103, 1/17/17 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (Portland)

GAME NOTES

•Monday's meeting will round out the two-game series between the Trail Blazers and Magic during the 2019-20 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• The Trail Blazers have won six consecutive games against the Magic, dating back to Jan. 13, 2017.

• PROTECTING THE PAINT: Portland and Orlando are two of the top-five teams in terms of blocks per game. The Trail Blazers are third at 6.2, while the Magic are fifth at 5.9.

• LAST MEETING: Portland defeated Orlando at Moda Center on Dec. 20, 118-103. Damian Lillard paced Portland with 30 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal, while Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, a career-high six steals and two blocks.

• CJ McCollum scored 31 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in Portland's Dec. 20 win over Orlando. McCollum's 31-point performance was a career-best against the Magic. He has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games opposite Orlando.

• Hassan Whiteside had 10 points (3-9 FG, 4-6 FT) to go with 17 rebounds and five blocks against Orlando on Dec. 20. He has reached double-figures in scoring in each of his last six games against the Magic, averaging 12.8 points on 53.0% shooting over that span.

• DJ Augustin recorded 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), one rebound and three assists for the Magic against Portland on Dec. 20. Augustine has scored in double-figures in four of his last five games against the Trail Blazers, and is 14-of-15 from the FT line over that stretch.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Mario Hezonja spent the first three seasons of his career with the Magic (2015-18), averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Orlando forward Al-Farouq Aminu averaged 9.5 points and 7.1 rebounds in four seasons playing for the Trail Blazers from 2015-19.

INJURY NOTES

Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Damian Lillard (right groin strain), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Monday's game at Orlando.

As for the Magic, Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee; torn meniscus) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee; posterior lateral corner/media bone contusion) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.