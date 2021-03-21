Blazers Out For Another Series Sweep Sunday Versus Mavericks

The Portland Trail Blazers will try to stay perfect on their current homestand and sweep the season series when they host the Dallas Mavericks in the second consecutive game between the two teams Sunday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-75

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 54-25

DALLAS HOME: Mavericks lead, 50-34

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-119, 3/19/21 (Portland)

LAST DALLAS WIN: 133-125, 1/23/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 21 game against Dallas will be the final matchup between the Trail Blazers and Mavericks during the 2020-21 season. Portland leads the season series, 2-0.

• Portland has made double-digit three-pointers in 54 consecutive games, dating back to March 2 of last season. If they make at least 10 Sunday against Dallas, they will tie the 2017-18 Houston Rockets for the second-longest streak in NBA history.

• The Trail Blazers and Mavericks are second and third respectively in terms of limiting turnovers; Portland averages 11.6 per game and Dallas 12.4. Portland has recorded 14 games with single-digit turnovers this season, tied for the most in the NBA with San Antonio.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Mavericks, 125-119 in Portland on March 19 ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 32 points (11-23, 7-13 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists, while Luka Doncic paced the Mavericks with 38 points (15-27 FG, 4-13 3-PT, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal.

• Damian Lillard added 31 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and six assists against Dallas on March 19. It was his league-leading 25th game with at least 30 points.• Damian Lillard has scored at least 28 points in each of his last 14 games against the Mavericks, including a tying a career-high with 61 points on Aug. 11, 2020 in Orlando.

• Carmelo Anthony recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and pulled down four rebounds against Dallas on March 19.• With his 38 points against Portland on March 19, Luka Doncic has now scored 294 career points against the Trail Blazers over 10 games. It's his highest point total against any NBA team.

• Tim Hardaway Jr. had 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3-PT), five rebounds and five assists against Portland on March 19. It was his seventh career game with 25p/5r/5a, and first such game in a Mavericks uniform.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #41 - Portland 125, Dallas 119 — March 19, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Carmelo Anthony reached 27,000 career points and the Trail Blazers came up with another fourth quarter comeback, taking a 125-119 win over the Mavericks ... The Trail Blazers improved to 10-4 all-time when Lillard and McCollum go for at least 30 points apiece ... The Trail Blazers made at least 22 threes for the fourth time in team history ... CJ McCollum recorded his third-highest scoring game of the season, finishing with 32 points (11-23 FG, 7-13 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists ... Damian Lillard had 31 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and six assists ... Carmelo Anthony added 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds ... Robert Covington recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals ... Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 38 points (15-27 FG, 4-13 3-PT, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists ... Tim Hardaway contributed 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3-PT), five rebounds and five assists.

Game #40 - Portland 101, New Orleans 93 — March 18, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland held New Orleans to an opponent season-low 93 points, earning their second consecutive win, 101-93 ... Portland improved to 4-0 when holding opponents under 100 points ... Portland made double-digit three-pointers for the 53rd consecutive game ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points (12-22 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 6-6 FT) and six rebounds ... It was his 24th game with 30+ points, tied for the league-lead ... Enes Kanter recorded his 23rd double-double of the season finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds and two steals ... Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with two rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington recorded his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3-PT), 10 rebounds and two blocks ... Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks ... Brandon Ingram added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Game #39 - Portland 125, New Orleans 124 — March 16, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

On the back of Damian Lillard's 50 point performance, the Trail Blazers engineered a 17-point fourth quarter comeback, winding up with a 125-124 win over the Pelicans ... The Blazers went 31-of-31 from the FT line, a franchise record for makes without a miss ... Damian Lillard led Portland with a season-high 50 points (13-20 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 18-18 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists ... Lillard is the fourth player in NBA history with at least three career games with 50+ points and 10+ assists ... Gary Trent Jr. added 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and two steals ... Robert Covington had nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks ... Enes Kanter recorded 10 points, five rebounds and two rejections ... Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists ... Zion Williamson had 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and eight assists ... Lonzo Ball had a career-high 17 assists.

INJURY NOTES

Jusuf Nurkic (right calf strain) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Sunday’s game versus Dallas.

As for the Mavericks, Willie Cauley-Stein (health and safety protocols), James Johnson (health and safety protocols) and Tyrell Terry (personal reasons) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.