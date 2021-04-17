Blazers Meet Hornets Sunday To Play Rescheduled Game

Between diligently following protocols and good fortune, the Portland Trail Blazers haven’t had their 2020-21 regular-season schedule disrupted all that much by the COVID-19 pandemic, at least relative to some of their NBA contemporaries. But every team has endured some tweaks to their schedule, and for the Trail Blazers, one of those tweaks was moving a game versus the Hornets in Charlotte scheduled from the first half of the season to the second.

So on Sunday, over two months from the originally scheduled meeting, the Trail Blazers and Hornets will complete their season series at the Spectrum Center in the second game of a two-game road trip for Portland. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 43-16

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 24-6S

AN ANTONIO HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 19-10

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-111, 3/1/21 (Portland)

LAST CHARLOTTE WIN: 107-85, 1/18/17 (Charlotte)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Seven (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers April 18 game against the Hornets will be the second and final meeting between Portland and Charlotte this season. The Trail Blazers lead the season series, 1-0.

• LAST GAME: The Trail Blazers took down the Hornets, 123-111, on March 1 at Moda Center. Carmelo Anthony led Portland with a season-high 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks. LaMelo Ball paced Charlotte with 30 points (10-18 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block.

• Carmelo Anthony's season high and career high for scoring have both come against the Hornets; he recorded a career-high 62 points against Charlotte on Jan. 24, 2014 while with New York.

• Damian Lillard recorded 23 points (8-21 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals against the Hornets on March 1. Lillard has 14 games with 20+ points and 10+ assists this season, tied for the fifth-most in the league. Lillard recorded a career-high four blocks against the Hornets on Jan. 11, 2019.

• Robert Covington scored a season-high 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3-PT), to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks against Charlotte on March 1. Covington tied a career-high with seven three-pointers against the Hornets on March 7, 2020.

• Terry Rozier recorded 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and four steals at Portland on March 1. Rozier is averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.00 steals over his last two games against the Trail Blazers.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,988 career 3PM) is tied with Jason Kidd for 10th on the NBA all-time list for career made three-pointers. Lillard is third among active players (Curry, Harden).

• MILESTONE WATCH: CJ McCollum (1,647 career assists) is tied with Sidney Wicks for 11th on the Trail Blazers all-time assists list. McCollum's career average of 3.2 per game is the ninth-highest in Trail Blazers history.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #55 - Portland 107, San Antonio 106 — April 16, 2021, AT&T Center, San Antonio

The Trail Blazers come back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, defeating the Spurs 107-106 despite an absent Damian Lillard ... Portland recorded at least 20 assists for the third consecutive contest ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block ... Norman Powell added 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block, tying his second-highest scoring total of the season ... Carmelo Anthony had 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist ... Enes Kanter finished with 10 points, 13 boards and two assists, recording his 30th double-double of the season ... DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points (11-25 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block.

Game #54 - Boston 116, Portland 115 — April 13, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers brought an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to within a single point, but weren't able to complete the comeback, falling 116-115 to the Celtics in Portland ... Damian Lillard tied Jason Kidd for 10th on the NBA all-time list for made three-pointers with 1,988 ... Lillard led Portland with 28 points (9-23 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists ... Carmelo Anthony finished with 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block , recording his third game of the season with 25+ points ... Norman Powell added 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3-PT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in a team-high 38 minutes ... CJ McCollum had 16 points, seven boards, five assists and one steal ... Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 32 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block ... Jaylen Brown added 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Game #53 - Miami 107, Portland 98 — April 11, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each finished with 22 and 20 points, and Portland committed 17 turnovers en route to a 107-98 loss Sunday night at Moda Center ... Portland's bench outscored Miami's reserves, 37-32 ... Norman Powell led Portland with 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 17 points as well (7-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT), to go with six rebounds and four assists ... Damian Lillard had 12 points (3-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), passing Dirk Nowitzki for 11th on the NBA all-time list of made three-pointers ... Enes Kanter recorded 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds ... Derrick Jones Jr. and Robert Covington each scored nine points for the Trail Blazers ... Bam Adebayo led Miami with 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Jimmy Butler added 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have yet to releas their injury report, though Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) is out for Sunday’s game in Charlotte.

As for the Hornets, Devonte' Graham (left quad; contusion) and P.J. Washington (right ankle; sprain) are questionable; LaMelo Ball (right wrist; fracture), Nate Darling (right ankle; sprain), Gordon Hayward (right foot; sprain), and Malik Monk (right ankle; sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.