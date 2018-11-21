Blazers Meet Bucks Again On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

After getting to .500 on their current six-game road trip by virtue of winning their last two versus the Wizards and Knicks, the Trail Blazers head to Milwaukee to wrap up their season series versus the Bucks at Fizerv Forum. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Bucks lead, 72-52

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 35-27

AT THE BUCKS: Bucks lead, 45-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 11/6/18 (Portland)

LAST BUCKS WIN: 103-91, 3/21/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the second of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Bucks during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0. The Trail Blazers last swept the season series against the Bucks in the 2013-14 season.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers handed the Bucks their second loss of the season in a 118-103 victory in Portland on Nov. 6. CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points (17-26 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds and six assists while Milwaukee was led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

• BOTH ENDS: Portland and Milwaukee are two of the four NBA teams that rank in the top-10 in both offensive and defensive rating. Portland is sixth in offensive rating (112.3) and eighth in defensive rating (105.7) while the Bucks are second in offensive rating (114.7) and fifth in defensive rating (104.1).

• CJ McCollum has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games against Milwaukee. In those six games, he has averaged 25.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 53.5% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point line.

• Damian Lillard had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists against Milwaukee on Nov. 6. Lillard has scored at least 25 points in three of his last five games against the Bucks.

• Evan Turner recorded a double-double off the bench against the Bucks on Nov. 6, finishing with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3-PT) and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes.

• Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists in four straight games against the Trail Blazers.

• Khris Middleton had 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists against Portland on Nov. 6. Middleton has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five games against the Trail Blazers.

• Brook Lopez had 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting (6-10 3-PT) to go with four rebounds and one assist against the Trail Blazers on Nov. 6.

• CONNECTION: Terry Stotts spent two seasons as the head coach of the Bucks from 2005-07, compiling a 63-83 (.432) record.

• CONNECTION: Milwaukee guard Pat Connaughton spent his first three seasons with the Trail Blazers (2015-18), posting averages of 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 155 games (six starts).

INJURY NOTES

Both Maurice Harkless (left knee) and Seth Curry (right knee) sat out Tuesday night's victory versus the Knicks, though their status for Wednesday's game is not yet known. John Henson (left wrist), Donte DiVincenzo (left quad), Jodie Meeks (suspension) and D.J. Wilson (right hamstring) are all out for the Bucks.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.