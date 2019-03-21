Blazers Make Progress In Playoff Race With Win Versus Mavericks

PORTLAND -- For as good as the Trail Blazers have been as of late, they’ll likely need a bit of help if they’re to move up in the Western Conference playoff table.

Wednesday night, they got some much needed assistance. They also held up their end of the bargain.

In the second game of their last homestand of the season, the Trail Blazers came away with a 126-118 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 19,803 Wednesday night at the Moda Center. What's more, one of the teams they trail and three teams that are right on their heels in the Western Conference standings all lost.

The Trail Blazers are now 44-27 overall, 27-9 at home and have won seven of their last 10 and 12 of their last 15. With the win, the Trail Blazers and Mavericks finish their season series tied 2-2.

Behind stellar play from Damian Lillard, who seems to have upped his game with CJ McCollum sidelined, the Trail Blazers went on a 13-0 run to take a 22-10 lead after a Seth Curry three-pointer with 3:00 to play in the first quarter.

“I thought it was another very special night by Damian," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "I thought he pretty much controlled the game from our standpoint. He took advantage of his scoring opportunities, had another great night passing, finding people."

But as is often the case in the NBA, even in games between teams with disparate records, that first-quarter lead didn't last. After cutting Portland's advantage to nine after the first quarter, the Mavericks went on a 14-3 run early in the second quarter to take a 39-38 lead with 6:46 to play in the first half.

The two teams traded the lead for roughly the next minute until Portland finished out the half on a 24-8 run to take a 65-52 lead into the intermission.

And while it might be common for teams to come back from early deficits, they don't often do so twice in one game. Such was the case Wednesday night, as the Trail Blazers extended their lead to as many as 20 in the third quarter, thanks in large part to 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from three in the quarter from Lillard, before taking a 101-83 advantage into the fourth.

"We don’t want to come into the game and think just because of what their record is and where they are in the standings that we’re just going to win the game," said Lillard. "So I thought our approach was right. It was competitive like we expected to start but just by being disciplined and being solid and playing the right way, we knew that we would eventually be able to wear on them and pull away, and that was what we did."

Portland took their largest lead of the night at 115-90 after a Jake Layman three-pointer with 9:22 to play in regulation. With a comfortable lead, Stotts was able to rest all of his regular starters for the entire fourth quarter as the team coasted to what would ultimately be an eight-point win.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets, the team just ahead of the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings, the Spurs, Thunder and Spurs, all teams that started the game directly behind Portland, all lost. Between the getting the win versus Dallas and the aforementioned teams all losing, the Trail Blazers are now just a half game out from third, are a full two games ahead of the now fifth-place Jazz and are 2.5 games up on the Spurs, Clippers and Thunder, all of whom are tied at 42-30.

"I'm always tuned in to Western Conference basketball, specifically, but for this team, it's more important how we play and how we're playing going into the playoffs than what seed we are," said Curry. "We could be a high seed but if we're not going into the playoffs playing well, it doesn't mean as much. Hopefully playing out best basketball in a couple of weeks.

TOP PERFORMERS

The Trail Blazers had six players finish in double figures led by Damian Lillard, who went 9-of-18 from the field and 6-of-12 from three for a game-high 33 points to go with 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one turnover. He is the first Portland player to have at least 30 points and 10 assists in consecutive games since Rod Strickland (Feb. 22-24, 1995). Lillard is tied with Clyde Drexler for the most games of at least 30 points and 10 assists in franchise history.

Seth Curry came off the bench to hit four three-pointers on the way to 20 points in 28 minutes. Jake Layman, starting for the second straight game in place of McCollum, put up 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Jusuf Nurkic also finished with 13 while grabbing 10 rebounds for the double-double. Enes Kanter contributed a double-double off the bench with 14 points and 10 rebounds while also handing out four assists and Moe Harkless added 10 points.

Rookie Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds. Justin Jackson came off the bench to added 21.

NOTABLE

• Portland scored 120-plus points for the 25th time this season, which is the most times the Trail Blazers have scored at least 120 points in a season since 1990-91 (28).

• The Trail Blazers bench scored 51 points, bringing Portland’s record to 9-0 when the re-serves score at least 50 points. The Dallas bench scored 56 points.

• The Trail Blazers connected on 16-of-36 three-point attempts (44.4%) while the Mavericks shot 10-of-30 from beyond the arc (33.3%).

• Portland outrebounded Dallas, 48-35, including 12-6 on the offensive glass.

• The Trail Blazers had three players record a double-double in the same game for the first time this season (Kanter, Lillard, Nurkic).

QUOTABLE

“I thought it was terrific. You all know how much I admire and appreciate what Dirk has meant to the league, and so I think the fans shows that too.” -- Terry Stotts

NEXT UP

Next up, the Trail Blazers have two days off before facing the Pistons for the first time this season Saturday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.