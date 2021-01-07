Blazers Look To Get On Track Thursday Versus Timberwolves

The Trail Blazers didn’t have too happy of a homecoming after returning to the Moda Center after their first road trip of the season. They’ll try to get back onto the winning side of things with another home game, this time versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 85-35

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 49-12

MINNESOTA HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 36-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 113-106, 12/21/19 (Portland)

LAST MINNESOTA WIN: 116-102, 1/9/20 (Minnesota)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Minnesota)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers Jan. 7 game against the Timberwolves is the first of three meetings between Portland and Minnesota this season. The second two matchups will take place in the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers split the season series against the Timberwolves 1-1 in 2019-20, with the home team winning both contests.

• Damian Lillard averaged 24.5 points (37.2% FG, 27.3% 3-PT, 73.3% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in two games against the Timberwolves last season. Lillard has finished in double-figures in all 29 of his career games opposite Minnesota.

• In two games against Minnesota last season, CJ McCollum averaged 20.5 points (40.0% FG, 57.1% 3-PT, 71.4% FT), 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers with the Warriors last season, D'Angelo Russell averaged 26.5 points (26.0% FG, 35.7% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.00 blocks. Russell has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games

against the Trail Blazers.

• Jarrett Culver averaged 7.0 points (43.8% FG), 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in two games against Portland in 2019-20, including a 12 point, six rebound performance on January 9th.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Terry Stotts (478 career victories) will move past Scott Skiles for 35th on the all-time NBA wins list with the Trail Blazers next victory.

• MILESTONE WATCH: CJ McCollum (9,078 career points) is 42 points from passing Rasheed Wallace for 10th on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list.

• CONNECTION: Timberwolves forward Jake Layman spent the first three seasons of his career in Portland, posting averages of 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 141 games (35 starts).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #7 - Chicago 111, Portland 108 — Jan. 5, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers could not capitalize on 20-point first half lead, falling 111-108 to the Bulls at Moda Center ... Portland made 19-of-51 three-point attempts, with 51 being a franchise record ... The Trail Blazers hit 19+ threes for the third time this season ... The Bulls had seven players score in double-figures ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-14 3-PT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals ... Damian Lillard added 24 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 9-11 FT), five rebounds and a season-high nine assists ... Robert Covington scored a season-high 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT) in 37 minutes ... Gary Trent Jr. and Carmelo Anthony added 13 and 12 points respectively off the bench ... Coby White paced Chicago with 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists ... Otto Porter Jr. added 19 (7-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT) points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes ... Zach LaVine scored 18 points and handed out nine assists.

Game #6 - Golden State 137, Portland 122 — Jan. 3, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco

The Trail Blazers fell to the Warriors, 137-122 behind a career-best 62 point effort from Stephen Curry ... The Trail Blazers received a season-high 46 points from the bench ... The Warriors shot a season-high 55.7% (49-of-88) from the field ... Damian Lillard recorded his fourth 30+ point game of the season, finishing with 32 points (10-24 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and four assist ... His four 30+ point games lead the NBA as of Jan. 3 ... CJ McCollum added 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 6-8 FT), a season-high nine rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Enes Kanter finished with 24 points (8-12 FG, 8-10 FT) and 12 rebounds, becoming just the third bench player with a 20p/10r game ... Curry carried the Warriors with his 62 point outburst (18-31 FG, 8-16 3-PT, 18-19 FT), coupled with five rebounds and four assists ... Curry is the 27th player in NBA history to record a 60 point game ... James Wiseman recorded the first double-double of his career, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Game #5 - Portland 123, Golden State 98 — Jan. 1, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco

The Trail Blazers earned their first double-digit victory of the season, by way of a 123-98 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center ... The Trail Blazers made 20-of-43 three-point attempts, reaching the 20 3PM mark for the seventh time in franchise history ... The Trail Blazers recorded a season-high 11 steals ... Damian Lillard paced Portland with 34 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal ... CJ McCollum added 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and three steals ... Carmelo Anthony had 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds, passing Tim Duncan for 14th on the all-time scoring list... Anfernee Simons scored in double-figures for the first time this season, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists ... Andrew Wiggins added 15 points and four rebounds ... Eric Paschall contributed 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left quad strain) is questionable and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) is out fir Thursday’s game versus Minnesota.

For the Timberwolves, Josh Okogie (left hamstring; strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (left perilunate; subluxation) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.