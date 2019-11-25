Blazers Look To Finish Tough Trip With A Win Monday In Chicago

After starting a six-game road trip with a win, the Trail Blazers have lost their last four contests and 10 of their last 12 overall. But they'll have one more chance to get back on the winning side of things before heading home when they face the Chicago Bulls Monday night at the United Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers Lead, 63-61

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 37-25

AT THE BULLS: Bulls lead, 36-26

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-98, 3/27/19 (Chicago)

LAST BULLS WIN: 113-88, 11/15/16 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Five (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game will be the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Bulls during the 2019-2020 season. They meet again four days later on Friday, Nov. 29.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the season series against Chicago in 2018-19, 2-0.

• FROM LONG RANGE: Over the last three games, Chicago (44.2% 3-PT) and Portland (43.5% 3-PT) rank third and fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage. The Bulls have made 15.3 three-pointers per game in that span while the Trail Blazers have averaged 15.7 threes.

• In two games against Chicago last season, CJ McCollum averaged 24.0 points (71.4% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 100.0% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. McCollum has scored at least 24 points in each of his last four games against Chicago, including a 50-point performance on Jan. 31, 2018 in which he shot 18-of-25 from the field (6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT). He has shot 20-of-37 from the three-point line (54.1% 3-PT) in his last five games against the Bulls.

• Damian Lillard averaged 13.5 points (29.2% FG, 27.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists in his two games against the Bulls last season. Lillard has shot 28-of-28 from the foul line over his last six games against the Bulls. He has scored 30-plus points in three of his last four games at United Center.

• In his lone game against Portland last season, Zach LaVine had 18 points (6-19 FG FG, 2-5 3-PT, FT), two rebounds and three assists.

• Otto Porter Jr. averaged 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.00 steal and 1.00 block in two games against the Trail Blazers with the Wizards last season. He has pulled down 10 rebounds in four of his last five games against Portland, recording a double-double in three of those contests.

• Wendell Carter Jr. had 22 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and one assist in his one game against Portland last season.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Nassir Little and Chicago guard Coby White were teammates at North Carolina during the 2018-19 season.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. and Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. were teammates at Duke during the 2017-18 season.

INJURY NOTES

After sitting out the last two gamers, Hassan Whiteside (right hip contusion) is probable while Gary Trent Jr. (right hamstring strain) is questionable. Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left lower leg fracture) are out.

As for the Bulls, Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb sprain) is available while Cristiano Felicio (right wrist fracture), Luke Kornet (sinus surgery) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot bone bruise) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.