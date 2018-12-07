Blazers Host Timberwolves Saturday In Third Game Of Season Series

The Portland Trail Blazers (14-11) finish up a quick, two-game homestand by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-12) in the third of four games between the Northwest Division rivals this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 82-34

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 47-12

AT THE TIMBERWOLVES: Trail Blazers lead, 35-22

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 111-81, 11/4/18 (Portland)

LAST TIMBERWOLVES WIN: 112-96, 11/16/18 (Minnesota)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Minnesota)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game marks the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Timberwolves during the 2018-19 season. The season series is tied, 1-1. Portland has won at least two games against Minnesota in each of the last six seasons.

• LAST MEETING: The Timberwolves beat the Trail Blazers in Minnesota on Nov. 16, 112-96. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with one rebound, two assists and one steal while Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.

• HOME COURT ADVANTAGE: The home team has won the last nine meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Timberwolves.

• In two games against the Timberwolves this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Lillard has averaged 23.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his last 10 games against Minnesota.

• Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 16.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block in two games against Minnesota this season. In seven games against Minnesota with the Trail Blazers, Nurkic has averaged 13.7 points while shooting 60.3% from the field.

• Meyers Leonard has averaged 12.5 points (53.8% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 100% FT) and 8.5 rebounds in two games against Minnesota this season. Leonard has scored in double figures five times in 16 career games against the Timberwolves.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Towns has eight double-doubles in 14 career games against Portland.

• Andrew Wiggins has averaged 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.50 steals in two games against the Trail Blazers this season. Wiggins has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu and Minnesota guard Jeff Teague were teammates at Wake Forest in 2008-09.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Nik Stauskas and Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins were teammates on the bronze-medal-winning Canadian Men’s National Team in the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship.

INJURY NOTES

After sitting out the win versus the Suns with a sprained left ankle, Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum is listed as probable for Saturday's game.

Jerryd Bayless (left knee) and Keita Bates-Diop (G League) are both out for Saturday's contest.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.