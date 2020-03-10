Blazers Host Suns In Final 'Decade' Night Of 50th Anniversary Season

After losing a week ago in Phoenix, the Portland Trail Blazers host the Suns Tuesday night at Moda Center in the last of four meetings between the two teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Suns lead, 122-107

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 71-44

AT THE SUNS: Suns lead, 78-36

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 111-110, 12/16/19 (Phoenix)

LAST SUNS WIN: 122-116, 12/30/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Phoenix)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday's game will be the fourth and final matchup between the Trail Blazers and Suns during the 2019-20 season. Phoenix leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers, 127-117, in Phoenix on March 6. CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal, while Aron Baynes led Phoenix with a career-high 37 points on 12-of-23 shooting (9-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT), to go with 16 rebounds and two blocks. His nine threes were a career-best, and his 16 rebounds were one short of his career-high.

• Portland is 10-2 in their last twelve games against Phoenix, dating back to the 2016-17 season.

• CJ McCollum is averaging 26.7 points (52.5% FG, 36.8% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.00 steal in three games against the Suns this season. His 52.5% shooting from the field is his fourth-highest against any team this season.

• Damian Lillard scored 24 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 9-10 FT) to go with three rebounds and six assists against Phoenix on March 6. It was his second game back after returning from a groin injury. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 15 of his last 17 appearances against the Suns, including six games of 30-plus points.

• Hassan Whiteside had 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-1 3-PT) to go with 20 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in Portland's last meeting with Phoenix. It was his second game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds this season, and his seventh straight double-double against the Suns. Whiteside is averaging 16.3 points, 18.7 rebounds and 3.33 blocks in three games against Phoenix this season.

• Devin Booker is averaging 28.0 points (43.6% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists in two games against Portland this season.

• Dario Saric scored a season-high 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 4-5 FT), to go with eight rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes against Portland on March 6. It was his fourth 20+ point game of the season, and third of his career against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Trevor Ariza played 26 games for the Suns during the 2018-19 season, averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little and Phoenix forward Cameron Johnson were teammates at North Carolina during the 2018-19 season.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Tuesday’s game.

As for the Suns, Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) is questionable while Jared Harper (Two-way), Cameron Johnson (illness), Frank Kaminsky (right patella stress fracture); Jalen Lecque (G League), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee; meniscus) and Tariq Owens (Two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.