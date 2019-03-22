Blazers Host Pistons In First Meeting This Season

Despite playing 71 games over the course of roughly five months, the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons have yet to face off against each other this season. They'll do so twice over the course of the next week starting with a tilt at the Moda Center Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 62-54

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 38-19

AT THE PISTONS: Pistons lead, 34-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 100-87, 3/17/18 (Portland)

LAST PISTONS WIN: 111-91, 2/5/18 (Detroit)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game marks the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Pistons during the 2018-19 season. The teams split the season series in 2017-18, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers held the Pistons to 38.8% shooting from the field in a 100-87 victory at Moda Center on March 17, 2018. Damian Lillard led the way for Portland with 24 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 9-9 FT) to go with seven rebounds, eight assists and three blocks while Andre Drummond paced the Pistons with 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 FT), 22 rebounds and two blocks.

• LAST 15 GAMES: Portland and Detroit are both 11-4 over the last 15 games, which is tied for the second-best record in the league in that span.

• In two games against the Pistons last season, Damian Lillard averaged 22.0 points (38.9% FG, 26.7% 3-PT, 100% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.00 blocks. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games against the Pistons. He has made at least three three-pointers in five of those contests.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 11.5 points (50.0% FG, 50.0% FT), 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.00 steals and 1.00 block in two games against Detroit last season. Nurkic has shot at least 50.0% from the field in six of his eight career games against Detroit.

• Enes Kanter scored 16 points (8-16 FG) to go with 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block for the Knicks at Detroit on Nov. 27.

• In two games against Portland with Detroit last season, Blake Griffin averaged 18.0 points (39.5% FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games against the Trail Blazers.

• Andre Dummond averaged 17.5 points (61.9% FG, 75.0% FT), 19.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.50 blocks in two games against the Trail Blazers last season. Drummond has recorded a double-double in 10 of his 11 career games against the Trail Blazers. His career average of 16.5 rebounds against Portland is his highest rebounding average against any opponent.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu and Detroit guard Ish Smith were teammates for two seasons at Wake Forest from 2008-10.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Rodney Hood and Pistons guard Jose Calderon were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will miss his third game with a popliteus strain in his left knee. He will be re-evaluated next week.

The Pistons have yet to release their injury report for Saturday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Satruday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.