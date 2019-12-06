Blazers Host Lakers Friday In First Meeting This Season

Thanks to improved play with with a little help from so-so competition, the Trail Blazers have managed to pull themselves out of the bottom of the Western Conference standings after a rough start to the 2019-20 season. But they'll face arguably their toughest test of the year thus far when they host the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Lakers Lead, 120-107

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 70-43

AT THE LAKERS: Lakers lead, 77-37

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 104-101, 4/9/19 (Los Angeles)

LAST LAKERS WIN: 126-117, 11/14/18 (Los Angeles)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game will be the first of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Lakers during the 2019-20 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland split the season series with the Lakers in 2018-19, 2-2.

• RECENT HISTORY: The Trail Blazers have won 17 of their last 19 games against the Lakers dating back to April 1, 2014.

• Damian Lillard averaged 27.3 points (39.8% FG, 28.6% 3-PT, 97.1% FT), 5.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in four games against the Lakers during the 2019-20 season. For his career, Lillard has averaged 26.7 points against the Lakers, which is his second-highest scoring average against any team. He has scored 20-plus points against the Lakers in 14 consecutive games.

• In four games against the Lakers last season, CJ McCollum averaged 21.3 points (44.6% FG, 32.1% 3-PT, 90.9% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. McCollum has made at least one three-pointer in 16 straight games against the Lakers.

• Kent Bazemore averaged 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.00 steals and 1.50 blocks in two games against the Lakers with the Hawks last season. Bazemore has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games against the Lakers.

• In three games against Portland last season, LeBron James averaged 32.7 points (68.4% FG, 83.3% 3-PT, 86.7% FT), 10.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists. James had 44 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in his last game against Portland on Nov. 14, 2018.

• In his lone game against the Trail Blazers last season, Anthony Davis recorded 27 points (9-17 FG, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block playing for the Pelicans. In his last seven games against Portland, Davis has averaged 26.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.14 blocks.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Kent Bazemore played for the Lakers during the second-half of the 2013-2014 season, averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 rebounds over 23 games with the Lakers.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Carmelo Anthony was the third overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft (Denver) while Lakers forward LeBron James was selected with the first overall pick (Cleveland).

INJURY NOTES

Gary Trent Jr. (right hamstring strain) is questionable while Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Friday's game.

The Lakers have not yet released their injury report for Friday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. ESPN will broadcast the game as well. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.