Blazers Host Fans, Lakers Friday Night For The First Time This Season

Rip City, welcome back to Moda Center.

For the first time since March 2020, the Portland Trail Blazers will play in front of their home crowd when they host the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night in a game with serious playoff implications for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 123-108

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 70-45

LOS ANGELES HOME: Lakers lead, 78-39

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-107, 12/28/20 (LAL)

LAST LOS ANGELES WIN: 102-93, 2/26/21 (LAL)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (LAL)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers May 7 game against the Lakers will conclude the season series between Portland and Los Angeles. The series is currently tied, 1-1.

• LAST GAME: In the last matchup between the two teams, the Lakers took down the Trail Blazers, 102-93, in Los Angeles on February 26. Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points (11-24 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with three rebounds, seven assists and one block. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 30 points in each of his last four games against the Lakers. His career scoring average of 28.1 points against Los Angeles is his second-highest against any team (Golden State, 28.9)

• Enes Kanter recorded 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting (5-7 FT), pulled down 17 rebounds and had three assists against Los Angeles on Feb. 26. Kanter has recorded a double-double in seven of his last eight games opposite the Lakers.

• CJ McCollum scored 20 points (7-22 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, 11 assists and three steals at the Lakers on Dec. 28. McCollum missed the Feb. 26 meeting due to injury.

• LeBron James has scored at least 20 points in 12 consecutive games against the Trail Blazers. In two games against Portland this season, James has averaged 28.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3.00 steals and 2.00 blocks.

• Dennis Schroder finished with 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes against Portland on Feb. 26. Schroder has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games against the Trail Blazers, including both matchups during the 2020-21 season.

• MILESTONE WATCH: CJ McCollum (3,763 career FGM) is 15 made baskets from passing Mychal Thompson for ninth on the Trail Blazers all-time list for made field goals.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #66 - Portland 141, Cleveland 105 — May 5, 2021, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Six Trail Blazers finished with double-digit points en route to a season-high in scoring as Portland easily dispatched Cleveland, 141-105 ... Portland scored 140+ points in a non-OT game for the first time since 1993 ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals ... Enes Kanter had 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go with 13 rebounds and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic added 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks ... Carmelo Anthony scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with five rebounds and three assists ... CJ McCollum finished with 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and five assists ... Anfernee Simons recorded 10 points and three assists ... Kevin Love led the Cavaliers in scoring with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3-PT), eight rebounds and two assists ... Dean Wade added 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal.

Game #65 - Atlanta 123, Portland 114 — May 3, 2021, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Bogdan Bogdanovic hit seven first-half three-pointers, and Atlanta's hot outside shooting led to a 123-114 victory over the Trail Blazers ... Portland recorded at least 20 assists for the eighth consecutive game, the longest streak of the season for the team ... Damian Lillard recorded his 29th game with 30+ points, finishing with 33 (11-19 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and seven assists ... Norman Powell recorded 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3-PT, four rebounds and two assists ... Carmelo Anthony had 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals ... With Anthony's 10th point of the night, he moved into 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list ... Bodgan Bogdonovic led Atlanta with 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-14 3-PT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Trae Young added 21 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

Game #64 - Portland 129, Boston 119 — May 2, 2021, TD Garden, Boston

The Trail Blazers 10 point margin of victory came entirely in the second-half, and Portland withstood a three-point barrage from the Celtics to earn a 129-119 victory Sunday night ... Portland scored at least 128 points for the fourth consecutive game, the longest such streak in the NBA during the 2020-21 season ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists ... Damian Lillard finished with 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and 13 assists ... Norman Powell added 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded his 15th double-double of the season, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Robert Covington had 10 points, four boards and two blocks ... Carmelo Anthony had 13 points off the bench ... Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points (11-19 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists.

INJURY NOTES

Norman Powell (right knee, patellar tendinopathy) is probable and F/C Zach Collins (left ankle, stress fracture) is out for Friday's game vs. Lakers.

As for the Lakers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right ankle; sprain), Anthony Davis (back; spasms), Marc Gasol (left pinkie finger; volar plate fracture) and Kyle Kuzma (left thumb; sprain) are probable; Alex Caruso (right foot; contusion) is questionable; Jared Dudley (right MCL; tear), Talen Horton-Tucker (right calf; strain), LeBron James (right ankle; sprain) and Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. It will also air nationally on ESPN. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.