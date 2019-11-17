Blazers Go Up Big, Down Big In Victory Versus Spurs

SAN ANTONIO -- The Portland Trail Blazers led by as many as 23 points in the second quarter and trailed by as many as 15 in the fourth before coming away with a 121-116 victory versus the San Antonio Spurs in front of a sellout crowd of 18,534 Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

The Trail Blazers are now 5-8 overall and 3-4 on the road this season. The win is Portland's first in their last three games and is their first victory versus the Spurs in their last three tries.

The Trail Blazers were led by CJ McCollum, who went 13-of-25 from the field and 6-of-11 from three for 32 points to go with seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes.

Damian Lillard scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half while also tallying six assists, six rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes. Rodney Hood added 16 points, including a late-game and-1 that reclaimed the lead for the Blazers, four rebounds and two assists.

Hassan Whiteside scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including two free throws with the game in the balance, to finish with 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes.

The Spurs were led by LaMarcus Aldridge, who put up 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting. Bryn Forbes added 17 and both DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay added 16.

Next up, the Trail Blazers visit Houston, the second stop of a six-game trip, to face the Rockets Monday night at the Toyota Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.