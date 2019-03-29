Blazers Go For Another Season Series Friday In Atlanta

The Trail Blazers head to Atlanta for the second stop of a four-game road trip, their last extended trip of the regular season, to face the Hawks Friday night at State Farm Arena Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Hawks lead, 57-56

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 36-21

AT THE HAWKS: Hawks lead, 36-20

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 120-111, 1/26/19 (Portland)

LAST HAWKS WIN: 104-89, 12/30/17 (Atlanta)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks the second and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Hawks during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Hawks at Moda Center on Jan. 26, 120-111, as the starting lineup combined for 98 points. Portland was led by CJ McCollum, who recorded his first career triple double of 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Trae Young had 30 points (11-15 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 5-6 FT) and eight assists for the Hawks.

• HIGH-SCORING AFFAIR: The Hawks (120.5) and the Trail Blazers (118.9) are first and tied for second in the NBA in scoring since the All-Star break, respectively. Atlanta is 8-9 in that span, while the Trail Blazers have gone 13-4, which is the third-best record in the league after the break.

• Seth Curry scored a season-high 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks against Atlanta on Jan. 26. In his last two games against the Hawks, Curry has averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.50 steals.

• Damian Lillard missed the Jan. 26 meeting against the Hawks with a right knee injury. In four career road games against Atlanta, Lillard has averaged 20.8 points (44.1% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.25 steals.

• Al-Farouq Aminu recorded 17 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block against Atlanta on Jan. 26. He has scored in double figures in five of his last six games against the Hawks.

• John Collins posted 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 26. In three career games against Portland, he has averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.33 steals.

• Taurean Prince had 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3-PT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals at Portland on Jan. 26. In his last three games against the Trail Blazers, Prince has averaged 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.00 steal.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry and Hawks center Miles Plumlee were teammates at Duke for two seasons from 2010-12.

• CONNECTION: Portland coach Terry Stotts earned his first NBA head coaching job with the Hawks, where he spent two seasons at the helm from 2002-04.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is out for the season after breaking his left fibula and tibia in the second overtime of Monday night's victory versus the Nets. Guard CJ McCollum will miss his sixth game with a popliteus strain in his left knee.

For the Hawks, Miles Plumlee (left knee), Alex Poythress (right ankle) and Omari Spellman (left ankle) are out. Taurean Prince (foot) is doubtful.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Travis Demers will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.