Blazers Get Right In Second Half To Blow Out Grizzlies

PORTLAND -- There’s a good argument to be made that the Trail Blazers were lucky to trail by just six points going into the half versus the Grizzlies Wednesday night. Between Portland giving up an alarming number of open three-pointers and Memphis dominating the offensive glass, it took Anfernee Simons going 5-of-7 from the field and 4-of-5 from three for 14 points to keep the deficit in check.

Though with the way they played in the second half, it might not have mattered anyway.

Thanks to an increased focus on defense and shots coming easy on offense, Portland outscored Memphis by 39 points in the second half to turn a close game into a 116-96 blowout in front of a crowd of 16,241 at Moda Center.

“I think that this is the level that we could play at, I really do,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “Locked in defensively to what we need to do, locked into the things that they want to do and challenging them and taking it away. I feel like offensively we’ve got so many guys that can make plays, we can share the basketball, if we get stops we can get out and run. We can be a really, really good basketball team when we play the right way.”

The Trail Blazers are now 2-2 overall and 1-1 at Moda Center this season.

Portland opened the second half on an 17-5 run, with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic combining for all of those, to turn a six-point halftime deficit into a six-point advantage with midway through the third quarter. And while the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant kept it close for a few more minutes, the boost Portland got from their bench, particularly Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller, and from turning eight turnovers into 13 points helped Portland take a 10-point lead into the fourth.

“To be honest, I just thought Larry and Cody made so many winning plays for us,” said Billups. “Offensive rebounds, a lot of ball moving, catching the ball in the gap, making the next plays. Those were great (plays).”

Portland would score the first 11 points of the fourth and would hold Memphis to just four points in the first seven minutes of the quarter to blow the game open. The Trail Blazers would go up by as many 26 before both teams turned the game over to their third-string to ride out the remainder of the night.

STATISTICS

CJ McCollum led all scorers with 25 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the field, 4-of-9 from three and 5-of-6 from the line to go with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes. McCollum currently leads the NBA in three-point makes and is shooting 49 percent from the field, 48 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line. And with his 15th point, CJ McCollum moved past Jerome Kersey (10,067 points) for sixth

on the all-time franchise scoring list.

Damian Lillard looked as though he’s starting to find his stroke, at least from three, after a rough start to the regular season with 20 points on 6-of-22 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 shooting from three to go with 10 assists for the double-double.

“You just want to see the ball go in,” said Lillard, who went 0-of-9 from three in Monday’s loss to the Clippers. “When you missing shots, rattling in and out and the ball kind of rolling off the rim, the easy thing to do is to he like, I don’t have it going and go away from it and get passive. When you in a stretch like I am shooting the ball, I think it’s important to jump into it, get more aggressive and get yourself out of it. That’s kind of where I got to in the third. It’s not going to be a good shooting night but I’m going to find something.”

He also added three rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Anfernee Simons, who almost single-handedly kept Portland in the game in the first half, also had 17 points. Cody Zeller rounded out Portland’s double-digit scorers with 10 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 19 points in 23 minutes.

NOTABLE

• Portland outscored Memphis 64-39 in the second half, including a 36-20 margin in the third quarter.

• The Trail Blazers outscored the Grizzlies in the paint, 44-30.

• Portland scored 30 points off of 22 Memphis turnovers while the Grizzlies scored 15 points off 14 Trail Blazers turnovers.

• The Trail Blazers outscored Memphis on the fast break, 13-7.

• Portland shot 15-of-36 from the three-point-line (41.7%) while the Grizzlies connected on 17 of their 50 attempts from deep (34.0%).

• The Trail Blazers held Memphis to 96 points, a season low for an opponent.

QUOTABLE

“It’s easy to make a pass when you’re by yourself. I could pass it to any of you guys when I’m by myself. But you got someone’s hand in your face or reaching for the ball, stuff like, that, all the sudden Stephen Adams has to keep the ball (up) instead of out in front, Ja has the ball down low, we’ve got two sets of hands reaching for it. That’s a harder play.” -- Larry Nance Jr.

NEXT UP

Before heading out on their first extended road trip of the season, the Trail Blazers will host the Clippers, a team they lost to by 30 Monday night in Los

Angeles, Friday night at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.