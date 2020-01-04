Blazers Get First Win Of 2020 Against Wounded Wizards

WASHINGTON DC -- There aren't too many teams in the NBA that can complain about injuries when facing the Portland Trail Blazers, but the Washington Wizards are certainly one of them.

After a close first half versus a team missing seven rotation players -- eight if you count an early ejection -- the Trail Blazers pulled away in the second to come away with a 122-103 victory versus the Wizards Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The Trail Blazers are now 15-21 on the season and 7-12 on the road this season. The win ends a five-game losing streak for the Trail Blazers.

“Losing streaks are no fun," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "I told the team you've got to never be satisfied, but you've got to enjoy the wins. It's good to get a win and we've got to keep going, but after five in a row it feels good.”

Despite playing without Bradley Beal, John Wall, Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura, amongst others, and Isaiah Thomas being ejected less than two minutes into the game for making contact with an official, the Wizards shot 55 percent from the field, led by 10 points from Ish Smith, to take a 31-27 lead into the second quarter.

“They're a good offensive team," said Stott. "They do a good job of pushing the ball. McRae had a great night, Mathews is an outstanding shooter. I thought we had some really good possessions where we locked in and at least made it difficult for them.”

But after allowing the Wizards to make 12 field goals in the first quarter, the Trail Blazers held the home team to 16 made field goals in the second and third quarters combined. That improved defense, sparked by the play of Hassan Whiteside in the paint, along with Damian Lillard shaking off a slow first quarter and Mario Hezonja returning to the lineup for the first time since mid-December, helped Portland take a 91-78 lead into the fourth quarter.

"Just trying to find those opportunities," said Lillard. "Watching on film, I realized that I was going to be able to get downhill. I came out and I was kind of off the ball, I was letting the ball move around. I just noticed that I could turn some of their bigs hips and get around them and get downhill and put them in a bad spot. Once I got one layup, I just decided that is how I was going to play."

The Wizards cut the Blazers' lead to single digits early in the fourth and managed to keep it that way for the first six minutes, thanks almost entirely to the play of reserve forward Jordan McRae. But a 12-1 run, with seven points thanks to Lillard, gave the Blazers a 117-99 lead with just over two minutes to play, an advantage that a depleted Wizards team had no chance of overcoming.

“It’s a long season, you’re going to have ups and downs," said Lillard. "Obviously, we had a down moment, we had a losing streak going, weren’t playing our best basketball. You just have to keep your head down and find a way. I thought tonight we found a way, so it was good to get a practice in yesterday and come out here and get a win on the road."

Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 35 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 13-of-14 shooting from the free throw line. The Weber State grad also added three assists, three rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes.

Whiteside went 8-of-14 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free throw line for 23 points to go with 21 rebounds, more than half of Portland's rebounding total, and five locks in 33 minutes.

"Any time you get 20 and 20, shoutout to Barbra Walters," said Whiteside, in reference to the long time host of the newsmagazine show "20/20." "I just wanted to get the year right. We in 2020, why not?"

McCollum went for 24 points, six assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes and Carmelo Anthony went 7-of-9 from the field for 16 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.

Hezonja came off the bench to score 10 points in 17 minutes.

Wizards forward Jordan McRae tied for the game high with 35 points off the bench, Garrison Mathews added 18 points and Ish Smith added 16. With all of those players coming off the bench, the Wizards outscored Portland's reserves 76-19.

Next up, the Trail Blazers head south to Miami to face the Heat Sunday night in the third game of a five-game road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.