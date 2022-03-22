Blazers Get First Road Win Since All-Star Break Versus Pistons

DETROIT -- The Trail Blazers finished a nine-day, five-game road trip through the Eastern Conference with a 119-115 victory versus the Detroit Pistons in front of a crowd of 14,923 Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s always tough to win that last game on the road, so I thought we showed some great resilience in this game,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “Back-to-back, struggled mightily yesterday in Indiana and then come here to play against a team that’s got a lot of really good, young talent. They play hard as heck. This was a very good win for us.”

The Trail Blazers are now 27-44, good for 11th in the Western Conference with 11 games to play, and 10-26 on the road this season. The win breaks a four-game losing streak, is Portland’s first on the road in well over a month and secures a 2-0 season series victory versus Detroit.

“We got whooped on the other night obviously, and so we didn’t want to come out again and give the same performance,” said CJ Elleby. So, I think we wanted to just come out with more effort, especially defensively. That’s where we kind of were slipping up the other night in Indianapolis. But, I just feel like our energy was there. We played extremely hard on both ends, mainly defensively.”

Portland, despite playing the second game of a back-to-back and starting their 28th different lineup this season with Josh Hart (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) sitting out, jumped out on the Pistons, using an 11-0 run to take a 17-9 lead early in the first quarter.

“That was our main focus coming here,” said Brandon Williams. “I feel like yesterday in Indiana, they kind of threw out the first punch so that was our main focus coming here. Coming here you know Detroit is a great physical team, young like us as well so they were going to come out here and play hard. So, we just had to match their intensity, so as long as we came out and threw the first punch and set the tone, I think we were good.”

The Blazers shot 52 percent from the field compared to 24 percent for the Pistons in the first quarter, resulting in the visitors taking a 29-22 lead into the second quarter. And behind 14 second-quarter points from Ben McLemore, Portland would take a 15-point lead into the intermission.

“We needed it, a lot of timely baskets for (McLemore),” said Billups. “You know how Ben is, Ben can go 0-for-7 and go 6-for-6 the next half. He’s always a threat, we run a lot of stuff for Ben, as everybody knows because he’s just so crafty at understanding how to get his shot off.”

Portland would take their largest lead of the game at 79-56 early in the third quarter, but the Pistons would spend the rest of the game steadily chipping away. Detroit cut the lead to eight by the end of the third quarter, and after tying the game twice in the fourth, took their first lead since the first quarter at 106-105 with just over five minutes to play in regulation.

The lead would go back and forth for the next few minutes, but Portland would do just enough to hold on, outscoring Detroit 7-2 in the last minute and a half to secure their 10th road win of the season.

“I thought we showed a lot of resilience in the game, period,” said Billups. “We start off with the correct mindset, we just competed on both ends of the floor, we really did. We wanted to play fast as possible, considering it’s a back-to-back you’ve still got to kind of be aware of that, but we’ve got a lot of young dudes and I thought we left it out there tonight. I was really proud of us.”

Williams led Portland with 23 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and 11-of-11 shooting from the line, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes. Elleby posted a career-high 16 points to go with even rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 25 minutes.

McLemore went for 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes off the bench.

Drew Eubanks finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 31 minutes. Trendon Watford added 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steal and two blocks. Justise Winslow rounded out Portland’s double-digit scorers with 10 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes.

After playing nine of their last 10 on the road and spending 18 of the last 21 days somewhere other than Portland, the Trail Blazers will return to Moda Center to for their next five games. First up, the Blazers will host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in the first of three games over the next two weeks versus the Texas club. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.