Blazers Get Back In The Game But Can't Overcome Doncic in Loss To Mavs

PORTLAND -- Getting Anfernee Simons back in the lineup has been a great development for the Trail Blazers, but as great as he’s been, it’s still not enough to overcome a number of absences.

Simons, in his second game after missing six weeks with a thumb injury, scored 13-straight points to get back into the game in the second quarter but the Blazers could never get over the top, falling 125-112 to the Dallas Mavericks in front of a crowd of 18,762 Friday night at Moda Center.

“I thought we responded well,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “Came out, had a really tough first quarter but I told our guys even before the game, I said the way we’re going to be kind of running around, you’ve got to hang in there. You gotta hang in there. No matter what happens we can always get back in the game with as hard as we play, we’ve just got to be able to make some shots… We could just never really get control.”

The Trail Blazers are now 6-15 overall and 2-6 at home this season.

While Simons has returned to form, and quickly, his reentry into the the lineup also corresponded with Jerami Grant (concussion), Malcolm Brogdon (right knee soreness) and Deandre Ayton (right knee soreness) all missing games due to injury. None are expected to be out for an extended period, but after waiting a month and a half for Simons to return, not having a full squad in the first two games of his return has been frustrating.

“Having (Simons) back helps everything, and I think he’s even been really good defensively as well, to have him back scrapping out there,” said Billups. “But just from an offensive standpoint, he just gets different coverages… It just kind of sucked that when he came back, other vets aren’t playing and are banged up. One day we’ll see what it looks like.”

And as shorthanded as they are, Friday’s game followed a similar pattern as many of Portland’s recent contests. They get down early, find a way to get back into the game, keep it close but ultimately fail to execute well enough to win in the fourth quarter.

“It can be discouraging, for sure, but at the same time we’ve got such great guys that understand the process,” said Simons. “We keep emphasizing the process of becoming a good team and one of the steps is how we come out every night and play and I think we’ve been coming out and playing the same single night. So that’s all we ask for right now. As we get in these close games -- we got a lot of players down, too -- when we get people back, we get some more veterans in the game at the end of the game, we’ll be able to possibly finish out these games. But right now, it’s going to be a good learning experience for all the young guys that’s in the game to understand what needs to be done to execute well and come out with wins like that.”

Simons went 10-of-21 from the field, 4-of-10 from three and 6-of-6 from the line to finish with 30 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes.

Shaedon Sharpe went 7-of-15 from the field and 5-of-10 from three for 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes.

Toumani Camara posted 14 points, nine rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes. Duop Reath started his second-straight game and finished with 20 points, six rebounds and gwo steals in 21 minutes.

Jabari Walker added 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. Scoot Henderson also contributed 10 points to go along with three assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes. Matisse Thybulle, who started in place of Malcolm Brogdon, added nine points, eight rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 32 points to go with 10 assists and six rebounds in 41 minutes. Dante Exum went 9-of-15 for 23 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to post 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting.