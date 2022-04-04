Blazers Finish Off Extended Stay In San Antonio With Another Loss To Spurs

SAN ANTONIO -- The Trail Blazers finished consecutive games versus the Spurs in San Antonio with a 113-92 loss in front of a crowd of 15,816 Sunday night at AT&T Center.

"We put a good half together, that's not enough to beat a team like (San Antonio)," said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. "But I was proud of our effort. We played hard, even when they played so well in the third quarter, we just didn't play very smart. We played hard though, and I can live with that."

The Trail Blazers are now 27-51, placing them at 13th in the Western Conference standings with just four games to play in the 2021-22 season, and 10-28 on the road this season. With the loss on Sunday, not to mention the loss on Friday, the Trail Blazers have lost the season series to the Spurs 4-0.

Portland jumped all over San Antonio in the first quarter of Sunday’s affair despite being soundly beaten by the Spurs 48 hours prior, going up 15-2 in the early going behind the play of Drew Eubanks and Greg Brown III.

The Spurs would wake up midway through the quarter, going on a 24-8 run in the final eight minutes of the first quarter to take a 26-23 lead into the second. However, Portland answered back in the beginning of the second, going on a 15-2 run to reclaim a double-digit lead. Portland would do a better job of defending the lead this time, outscoring San Antonio 33-22 in the quarter to take a 56-48 lead into the intermission.

"We came out in the first half really focused," said Billups. "Thought we had a really, really good half. In the first game we had a tough first half, really good second half. Today we had a good first half."

But the Spurs would hold the Blazers to just four points through the first seven minutes of the third quarter to reclaim control of the game. San Antonio would take a 10-point lead into the fourth and would expand that advantage on the way to a 21-point victory.

"We struggled at the start of the third quarter and it just kind of continued the entire quarter," said Billups. "They really hurt us in that third quarter and we weren't able to get back."

Ben McLemore and Keon Johnson both finished with 19 points to lead Portland. Greg Brown III scored all 14 of his points in the first half. Drew Eubanks posted a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds versus his former team.

Keldon Johnson led all scorers with 28 points. Both Zach Collins and Tre Jones finished with 19 points.

Next up, the Trail Blazers head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder in the final game this season between the two teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.