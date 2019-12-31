Blazers Finish 2019 With Streak-Ending Loss To Suns

PORTLAND -- Despite leading by as many as 19 points in the first quarter, the Trail Blazers finished off 2019 with a 122-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns in front of a sellout crowd of 19,896 Monday night at the Moda Center.

"My general feeling on the game was that obviously we got a great lead, but Phoenix's style of play is they just keep coming at you," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "If you let your guard down and score a basket, they come back and score. So outstanding first quarter for us, give them credit for how they played and how they got back into it. Obviously it's disappointing to lose a game like this, but a 19-point lead in the first quarter, it's a long game."

The Trail Blazers are now 14-20 overall and 8-9 at home 34 games into the 2019-20 season. With the loss, Portland finishes the month of December with a 6-8 record despite playing just four road games. The loss, Portland's fourth straight, also ends an 11-game winning streak versus the Suns.

It seemed as though the Trail Blazers might end the calendar year on a high note in the first quarter of Monday's game. Damian Lillard made his first five shots, all of which came from behind the three-point line, with CJ McCollum, Kent Bazemore and Gary Trent Jr. all making at least one three-pointer as well.

By the end of the quarter, Portland was shooting 69 percent from three and 48 percent from the field while holding the Suns to 28 percent shooting. The disparity led to the Trail Blazers taking a 38-19 lead into the second quarter.

But while the Trail Blazers were undoubtably the better team in the first quarter, the same could not be said for the final three. Phoenix got the lead down to single digits by the midway point of the second quarter, and even though Portland managed to push it back to as many as 17 late in the first half.

Though the Suns would score the final eight points of the half to take momentum away from the home team while cutting the lead to 64-52 at the intermission.

"I think we had some lapses offensively," said CJ McCollium. "And defensively we left guys wide open, didn't get rebonds, gave up second-chance opportunities or when we scored, they came back down the next play. So there's some great things we did tonight and some things we did poorly.:

The Blazers were able to hold off the Suns' onslaught through the third, but it wouldn't last in the fourth. Behind Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr, who finished the game with a career-best seven three-pointers, the Suns took their first least since the opening moments of the game with a DeAndre Ayton tip-in with 2:48 to play in regulation. Portland would never tie the game, let alone take the lead, thereafter.

TOP PERFORMERS

Damian Lillard went 10-of-20 from the field, 5-of-12 from three and 8-of-12 from the free throw line for 33 points to go with seven assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes.

CJ McCollum also shot better than 50 percent from the field to finish with 25 points and six assists in 37 minutes. Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 22 rebounds for the double-double and Carmelo Anthony added 10 points on 16 shoots.

Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. combined for 23 of Portland's 26 points off the bench.

Devin Booker finished with 33 points, with 15 of those coming from the free throw line, to go with seven assists and six rebonds in just under 38 minutes. Kelly Oubre Jr. went for 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting and Ricky Rubio contributed a double-double with 18 points and 13 assists.

NOTABLE

• Portland outscored Phoenix 48-46 in the paint.

• The Trail Blazers were 14-of-34 (41.2%) from beyond the arc, while the Suns were 13-of-23 (56.5%) from 3-PT range. It was the most accurate three-point shooting night of the season for the Suns.

• Portland’s 12 three-pointers in the first half (of 22) matched the franchise record for three-pointers in a half (seven times).

• The Trail Blazers had 24 assists, marking the sixth time that Portland has had at least 24 assists this season. The Suns had 29 assists.

• Six players scored in double figures for the Trail Blazers while Phoenix had five players reach double digits.

QUOTABLE

"My job is to focus on who’s here and how can we improve and get to the point where this is working for us. That’s all I can control.” -- Damian Lillard

HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT UP

With their 2019 schedule now in the books, the Trail Blazers now head out for a five-game road trip, which starts in New York with a tilt versus the Knicks on New Year's Day. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.