Blazers Fade Away In Second Half In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- It would be an understatement to say the Portland Trail Blazers have not gotten their 2019-20 NBA season off to a good start. And 11 games into the season, it only seems to be getting worse.

After leading by as much as 11 points in the first quarter, the Trail Blazers were outplayed and significantly outscored by the Kings in the second half on the way to losing 107-99 Tuesday night at Golden1 Center in Sacramento.

"Neither team shot the ball really well in the first half, felt like we should have had a bigger lead at halftime," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "Third quarter got away from us defensively, we had some trouble with some matchups. They got off to a good start in the third quarter and built a lead and really couldn't recover after that initial burst at the start of the third quarter."

The Trail Blazers are now 4-7 overall and 3-4 away from the Moda Center this season. The loss is Portland’s fourth in their last five games.

While neither team played anywhere close to quality basketball in the first half, the Trail Blazers jumped out to an early 11 points lead thanks to a 12-0 run.

But as is often the case of early leads in the NBA, it didn’t last for long. The Kings scored nine straight after going scoreless for nearly six minutes in the first quarter to cut the lead to three by the end of the first quarter.

Both teams continued to struggle in the second quarter, with the Blazers turning the ball over more often than not and the Kings struggling to get even shots taken within feet of the rim to go down. Considering the issues encountered by both teams, it only seemed fair that both squads would put up 25 points in the second quarter, preserving Portland’s three-point lead at the intermission.

"Both teams turned the ball overarm" said Damian Lillard. "They're a high paced team, they play fast, and usually when you're playing fast and the other team is playing fast with you, both teams missing shots, you gonna have a lot of turnovers... Turnovers, missed shots without a stoppage of play, so I think that made the game really sloppy. That's just the kind of half it was."

But while Portland’s problems would persist in the third quarter — they turned the ball over five times — Sacramento’s would not. The Kings managed to shoot 9-of-17 from the field while taking 13 free throws in the quarter after only shooting nine in the first half, resulting in the home team outscoring the visitors by 14 in the third quarter to take an 11-point lead into the fourth.

"We dug ourselves a hole with our turnovers," said Lillard. "I thought they came out in the third quarter, we kept turning it over, they took advantage of that. It led to points, and when it didn't lead to points, it was open shots. They felt good about what they were doing, and they got energy into the game, the crowd got into it, they were feeling good about what they were doing and I think that's kind of where the game shifted."

Sacramento pushed their advantage to as many as 15 points in the fourth, though the Blazers were able to get the lead down to five after Anfernee Simons netted his first three-pointer of the night with 2:51 to play.

But Portland would get no closer than that. After Simons’ three, both Nemanja Bjelica and Corey Joseph each made three-pointers of their own in a span of 30 seconds to all but end any chance of a comeback.

"We dug ourselves a hole," said CJ McCollum. "Too many turnovers, lack of execution, we gave up some open looks down the stretch and kind of had to play in scramble mode. You can't do that against any team, especially a team that's hungry, a team that's at home and just trying to get a win."

The Blazers were led by Damian Lillard, who went 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from three and 12-of-14 from the free throw line for a game-high 27 points to go with five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes.

CJ McCollum went 11-of-21 from the field for 24 points while also tallying five rebounds. Kent Bazemore added 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes and Hassan Whiteside, who had to sit out most of the first half after picking up three fouls in the first quarter, went 7-of-9 from the field for 17 points to go with seven assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings with 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field while also handing out 10 assists. Buddy Hield made just 2-of-11 from three, but still finished with 20 points on 7-of-21 shooting. Bjelica and Richaun Holmes both finished would double-doubles and Harrison Barnes added 16 points thanks in large part to 10 free throw attempts.

Next up, the Trail Blazers head back to Portland to host the reigning NBA Champion Toronto Raptors in the second night of a back-to-back.

"We've just got to be ready to execute," said McCollum. "We're going to be at home in front of our crowd, they're going to be energized. We have to feed off of them. The biggest thing for us is to defend, get out and run and make the game fun."

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.