Blazers Face Hawks In Atlanta On Leap Day

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending their extra day this year in Atlanta, where they'll face the Hawks at State Farm Arena in the second game of a three-game Eastern Conference road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 58-57

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 37-21

AT THE HAWKS: Hawks lead, 36-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 124-113, 11/10/19 (Portland)

LAST HAWKS WIN: 104-89, 12/30/17 (Atlanta)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday's meeting will round out the two-game series between the Trail Blazers and Hawks during the 2019-20 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• The Trail Blazers have won four consecutive games against the Hawks, dating back to Jan. 5, 2018.

• Portland and Atlanta rank second and third in the NBA in pick-and-rolls per game. The Trail Blazers run 27.3 pick-and-rolls per game, while the Hawks runs 26.7.

• LAST MEETING: Portland defeated Atlanta in double-overtime, 124-113, at Moda Center on Nov. 10. Damian Lillard led Portland with 30 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal, while Trae Young paced Atlanta with 35 points (9-30 FG, 3-13 3-PT, 14-17 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assist and three steals.

• CJ McCollum scored 23 points (11-23 FG, 1-6 3-PT) to go with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in Portland's Nov. 10 win over Atlanta. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games against the Hawks, with the exception coming when he scored 18 on Dec. 30, 2017.

• Hassan Whiteside had 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting (7-9 FT), to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks against the Hawks on Nov. 10. One of Whiteside's two career-high games in terms of rebounding came against Atlanta, when he recorded 25 boards on Nov. 15, 2016.

• Trae Young has scored at least 25 points in each of his three career games against Portland, including two games of 30-plus points. His 30.3 career scoring average against Portland is his third-highest against any team.

• John Collins scored at least 20 points in both of his games against Portland during the 2018-19 season, averaging 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over those two games. He missed the Nov. 10 game against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Portland head coach Terry Stotts coached the Hawks for two seasons from 2002-04, compiling a record of 52-85.

• CONNECTION: Atanta forward/center Skal Labissiere played 42 games for Portland from 2018-20, averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (right groin strain), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Saturday's game.

As for the Hawks, they have not yet released an injury report for Saturday's game after defeating the Nets Friday night.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.