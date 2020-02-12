Blazers Face Grizzlies For First Time This Season In Last Game Before Break

The Portland Trail Blazers, having lost to the Pelicans in New Orleans Tuesday night, face the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time this season in their last game before the All-Star break Wednesday night at FedEx Forum. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 50-39

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 27-17

AT THE GRIZZLIES: Trail Blazers lead, 23-22

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 116-89, 4/3/19 (Portland)

LAST GRIZZLIES WIN: 120-111, 3/5/19 (Memphis)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s meeting will be the first of three games between the Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland and Memphis split the 2018-19 season series between the two teams, 2-2. The home team won all four contests.

• Portland and Memphis have split the season-series three of the last four years, with Portland owning an 8-7 advantage over that four-season span.

• WAITING GAME: Memphis is the only Western Conference opponent that the Trail Blazers have yet to play this season. Boston and Detroit are the only other teams that Portland has not played.

• Damian Lillard averaged 20.5 points (40.3% FG, 36.7% 3-PT, 86.7% FT), 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in four games against Memphis last season. Lillard has reached the 20 point mark in five of his last six games against Memphis, and has never failed to score in double-figures in his 25 career games against the Grizzlies.

• CJ McCollum averaged 26.0 points (53.6% FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 86.7% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in three games versus the Grizzlies last season, including a season-high 40 point performance on Dec. 12 in Memphis. McCollum is averaging 20.8 points for his career against Memphis, his third highest scoring average against any team.

• Trevor Ariza is averaging 9.0 points (40.0 %FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 100% FT), 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in two games against Memphis (with Sacramento) this season.

• Ja Morant is averaging 17.6 points (49.7% FG, 37.6% 3-PT, 78.1% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists over his rookie season. Wednesday's game will be his first career matchup with Portland. Morant recorded his first career triple-double on Feb. 9, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It's the only triple-double recorded by a rookie this season.

• Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 15.0 points (50.0% FG, 57.1% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.50 blocks in two games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• CONNECTION: Jaren Jackson, the father of Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. played 29 games for the Trail Blazers during the 1993-94 season.

INJURY NOTES

The Blazers, having played Tuesday night in New Orleans, have not yet released their injury report, though Mario Hezonja (left ankle sprain), Nassir Little (left ankle sprain), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) all missed the game versus the Pelicans.

As for the Grizzlies, Grayson Allen (left hip), John Konchar (Two-Way) and Justise Winslow (back) are out for Wednesday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.