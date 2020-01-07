Blazers Face Defending Champs As Road Trip Turns North

The Trail Blazers make their lone trip to Canada this season to face the Raptors in the fourth game of a five-game road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 28-18

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 15-8

AT THE RAPTORS: Trail Blazers lead 13-10

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 128-122, 3/12/18 (Portland)

LAST RAPTORS WIN: 114-106, 12/14/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Toronto)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game will round out the two regular season meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Raptors during the 2019-20 season. Toronto leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Toronto took down Portland 114-106 on November 13. Rodney Hood paced Portland with 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist, while Pascal Siakham led Toronto with 36 points (15-28 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists.

• FROM DOWNTOWN: Portland has made at least 13 three-pointers in each of its last three games against Toronto, including a 17-of-48 (35.4%) shooting performance in the previous matchup on November 13. Portland’s 17 three-pointers represent the team’s second-highest total of the season.

• CJ McCollum scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3-PT) to go with six rebounds and four assists against the Raptors on Nov. 13. McCollum is 12-of-23 (52.2%) from beyond the arc in his last three matchups with the Raptors, including tying his career high with seven 3-PM on March 1, 2019.

• Hassan Whiteside recorded 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with nine rebounds and three assists on against Toronto on Nov. 13.

• Damian Lillard had nine points and 10 assists against Toronto on Nov. 13. It was just the second time in his career that he has scored in single-digits against the Raptors, and he has scored at least 20 points in 12 of his 15 career outings against Toronto.

• Kyle Lowry has scored 15-plus points in each of his last six games against the Trail Blazers. He made at least three three-pointers in five of those contests, shooting 23-of-48 (47.9%) from deep in that six-game span.

• In the previous meeting with Portland, Fred VanVleet scored 30 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 6-6 FT) to go with four rebounds and seven assists. It was his third career game with at least 30 points, and third consecutive game scoring in double-figures against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Anthony Tolliver and Toronto forward Stanley Johnson were teammates in Detroit during the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Mario Hezonja and Raptors forward Serge Ibaka were teammates in Orlando during the 2016-17 season.

INJURY NOTES

CJ McCollum (upper respiratory infection) is questionable while Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out.

As for the Raptors, Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation) is doubtful while Marc Gasol (left hamstring strain), Dewan Hernandez (right ankle sprain), Pascal Siakam (groin strain) and Fred VanVleet (right hamstring strain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.